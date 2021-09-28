$ 314.79 Mn growth in Ground Protection Mats Market 2021-2025 | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Ground Protection Mats Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021: 3.75% Forecast Period: 2021 to 2025 2021 to 2025 CAGR: 4.39% Historical Data: 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages: 120 Exhibits: 98 Incremental growth: $ 314.79 Million Segments covered: End-user; Geography By End-user Industrial

Commercial

By Region APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CGK-Group, Checkers Safety Group, Ground Protection mats, Newpark Resources Inc., Oxford Plastic Systems Ltd., Quality Mat Co., Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co. Ltd., Signature Systems Group LLC, and The Rubber Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in the use of ground protection mats in the construction industry and growth in demand for temporary roadway mats will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ground Protection Mats Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Ground Protection Mats Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Industrial



Commercial

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

View Key Highlights about the global trends impacting the future of ground protection mats market research:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44853

Ground Protection Mats Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the ground protection mats market in the leisure products industry include CGK-Group, Checkers Safety Group, Ground Protection mats, Newpark Resources Inc., Oxford Plastic Systems Ltd., Quality Mat Co., Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co. Ltd., Signature Systems Group LLC, and The Rubber Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Ground Protection Mats Market size

Ground Protection Mats Market trends

Ground Protection Mats Market industry analysis

Stringent regulations pertaining to work environment safety are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the growing demand for ground protection mat rentals may threaten the growth of the market.

Ground Protection Mats Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist ground protection mats market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ground protection mats market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ground protection mats market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ground protection mats market vendors

