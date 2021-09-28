$ 314.79 Mn growth in Ground Protection Mats Market 2021-2025 | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 28, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ground protection mats market is set to grow by USD 314.79 million during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates the ground protection mats market to register a CAGR of over 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Dig Deeper to Get Exhaustive Analytical Insights
Ground Protection Mats Market Report Coverage
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year:
|
2020
|
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:
|
3.75%
|
Forecast Period:
|
2021 to 2025
|
2021 to 2025 CAGR:
|
4.39%
|
Historical Data:
|
2017 to 2021
|
No. of Pages:
|
120
|
Exhibits:
|
98
|
Incremental growth:
|
$ 314.79 Million
|
Segments covered:
|
End-user; Geography
|
By End-user
|
|
By Region
|
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CGK-Group, Checkers Safety Group, Ground Protection mats, Newpark Resources Inc., Oxford Plastic Systems Ltd., Quality Mat Co., Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co. Ltd., Signature Systems Group LLC, and The Rubber Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in the use of ground protection mats in the construction industry and growth in demand for temporary roadway mats will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Ground Protection Mats Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Ground Protection Mats Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
View Key Highlights about the global trends impacting the future of ground protection mats market research: :
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44853
Ground Protection Mats Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the ground protection mats market in the leisure products industry include CGK-Group, Checkers Safety Group, Ground Protection mats, Newpark Resources Inc., Oxford Plastic Systems Ltd., Quality Mat Co., Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co. Ltd., Signature Systems Group LLC, and The Rubber Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Ground Protection Mats Market size
- Ground Protection Mats Market trends
- Ground Protection Mats Market industry analysis
Stringent regulations pertaining to work environment safety are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the growing demand for ground protection mat rentals may threaten the growth of the market.
Gain access to our repository of 17,000+ market research reports instantly for Benchmarking your Marketing Strategies to lead among competitors.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the ground protection mats market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Entrance Floor Mat Market - Global entrance floor mat market is segmented by product (scrapper and wiper, anti-fatigue mats, logo mats, specialty mats, and others), application (indoor and outdoor), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Yoga Mat Market - Global yoga mat market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Ground Protection Mats Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ground protection mats market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ground protection mats market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ground protection mats market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ground protection mats market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CGK-Group
- Checkers Safety Group
- Ground Protection mats
- Newpark Resources Inc.
- Oxford Plastic Systems Ltd.
- Quality Mat Co.
- Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Signature Systems Group LLC
- The Rubber Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article