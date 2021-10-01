$ 6.66 Bn growth expected in High Barrier Packaging Film Market between 2021 and 2025 | Analysing growth in Metal & Glass Containers Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Know about the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the high barrier packaging film market.

Download a Free Sample Report

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the rising focus on improving the shelf life of products and increase in consumer preference for processed foods and ready-to-eat foods will drive the growth of the high barrier packaging film market during 2021-2025. However, increasing focus on reducing the use of plastic packaging might hamper the market growth.

The growth of e-commerce is expected to drive the demand for high barrier packaging films will offer significant growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, stringent regulations on the manufacture of flexible plastic packaging will challenge growth.

Company Profiles

The high barrier packaging film market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 3M Co., ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Amcor Plc, Ampac Packaging, Berry Global Group Inc., Celplast Metallized Products Ltd., Charter Next Generation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Sealed Air Corp., and Sigma Plastics Group.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the high barrier packaging film market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into food industry, healthcare industry, consumer goods industry, and other industries. The demand for high barrier packaging films will be significant from the food industry during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related reports:

Global Barrier Materials Market - Global barrier materials market is segmented by end-user (Food and beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Agriculture, and Others), type (PVDC, EVOH, PEN, and Others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Film Market - Global transparent barrier packaging film market is segmented by end-user (food, healthcare, consumer goods, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

High Barrier Packaging Film Market Scope



Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 6.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.42 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and

MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Russian Federation, and

Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer

engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co

KG, Amcor Plc, Ampac Packaging, Berry Global

Group Inc., Celplast Metallized Products Ltd.,

Charter Next Generation, DuPont de Nemours Inc.,

Sealed Air Corp., and Sigma Plastics Group. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer

dynamics, and market condition analysis for the

forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are

looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio