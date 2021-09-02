$ 652.09 million growth in Fatty Alcohols Market from Diversified Chemicals Industry|17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 652.09 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the fatty alcohols market to register a CAGR of 2.44%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The growing demand for industrial and institutional cleaners, growth of the personal care industry, and favorable government policies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, fluctuating raw material prices and storage and transportation of vegetable oils and animal fats will hamper the market growth.
Fatty Alcohols Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Fatty Alcohols Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Cleaning Products
- Personal Care
- Lubricants
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Fatty Alcohols Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Musim Mas Group, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Sasol Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Wilmar International Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fatty alcohols market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Fatty Alcohols Market size
- Fatty Alcohols Market trends
- Fatty Alcohols Market industry analysis
Fatty Alcohols Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fatty alcohols market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the fatty alcohols market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fatty alcohols market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fatty alcohols market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Cleaning products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Emery Oleochemicals Group
- Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Kao Corp.
- Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad
- Musim Mas Group
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Sasol Ltd.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Wilmar International Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
