$ 779 Million Growth in Radiosurgery and Radiotherapy Robotics Market 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Brainlab AG and CIVCO Radiotherapy among others | Technavio

The radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics market is driven by the increase in cancer cases and retreatments. In addition, the rise in product innovations is anticipated to boost the growth of the radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics market.

Over the years, the market has witnessed a continuous increase in the number of lung cancer radiosurgeries. This is due to a rise in the number of patients opting for non-invasive treatments. Also, many physicians and hospitals specialized in oncology treatments are increasingly adopting radiosurgery and radiotherapy for the treatment of lesions and tumors. These treatments reduce treatment time and improve patient throughput, thereby allowing patients to resume regular daily life soon. With the rising number of cancer cases and retreatments, the demand for radiosurgery and radiotherapy robots is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Major Five Radiosurgery and Radiotherapy Robotics Companies:

Accuray Inc.

Accuray Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics under the brand, CyberKnife.

Best Medical International Inc.

Best Medical International Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics under the brand, X-Beam.

Brainlab AG

Brainlab AG operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers robotics solutions for radiosurgery, precision radiation therapy, and other applications.

CIVCO Radiotherapy

CIVCO Radiotherapy operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics solutions under the brand, Protura.

Elekta AB

Elekta AB operates its business through segments such as North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company offers radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics solutions under the brand, HexaPOD.

Radiosurgery and Radiotherapy Robotics Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

X-ray-based - size and forecast 2020-2025

Gamma-ray-based - size and forecast 2020-2025

Radiosurgery and Radiotherapy Robotics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

