$ 834.99 Million growth expected in Winter Sports Equipment Market | 3.25% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The rapid surge in the number of COVID-19 cases negatively impacted the sports and tourism industry. The imposition of lockdowns and travel restrictions resulted in the cancellation of major winter sporting events in 2020. However, in 2021, the market is expected to gain momentum with the removal of restrictions and lockdowns.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the growth of the rising popularity and number of sports tournaments and rising participation rate in professional ice hockey competitions.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Download Our Free Sample Report

Winter Sports Equipment Market: Opportunities

Over the years, the market has witnessed an increase in the number of women participants in winter sports. In addition, many people are increasingly adopting figure skating as a fitness activity, which is driving the demand for innovative winter sports equipment. Besides, the presence of favorable government policies and the rising popularity of hockey arenas is expected to create significant opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Winter Sports Equipment Market: Segmentation by Product

Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the SP, SB, and HS segments in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing popularity of skiing across North America and Europe. Also, the proliferation of ice rinks is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Winter Sports Equipment Market: Segmentation by Geography

North America held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, and MEA. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the availability of many ice-skating rinks, both indoor and outdoor. Also, the increasing popularity of cross-country skiing, figure skating, ice hockey, and ice skating is expected to contribute to the growth of the winter sports equipment market in North America during the forecast period.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the winter sports equipment market and had decided to increase their market share in the North American region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Explore more about market opportunities: Enquire about the report before purchasing

Winter Sports Equipment Market: Major Vendors

American Athletic Shoe Co.

The company offers figure skates, hockey skates, roller skates, and other products.

Clarus Corp.

The company offers ski, climbing skins, ski poles, and other winter sports equipment under the Black Diamond Equipment brand name.

Fischer Sports GmbH

The company offers alpine skis, alpine bindings, alpine boots, cross country skis, cross country boots, cross country bindings, poles, jumping skis, accessories, and hockey products. The company also offers skis, boots, poles, bindings, hockey sticks, and related accessories.

Roces S.r.l.

The company offers skateboards, scooters, inline skates, ice skates, roller skates, and related accessories.

SCOTT Sports SA

The company offers helmets, goggles, sunglasses, shoes, body protection, skis, ski boots, and poles amongst others.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the winter sports equipment market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

Speak to our Analyst for a Customized Report

Related Reports on Winter Sports Equipment Market:

Global Figure Skating Equipment Market – Download our free sample report to learn about major trends impacting the growth of the market over the next five years.

Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market – Download our free sample report to learn about major trends impacting the growth of the market over the next five years.

Global Gymnastic Equipment Market – Download our free sample report to learn about major trends impacting the growth of the market over the next five years.

Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market – Download our free sample report to learn about major trends impacting the growth of the market over the next five years.

Global Racket Sports Equipment Market – Download our free sample report to learn about major trends impacting the growth of the market over the next five years.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Protective gear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Skiing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ice hockey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Snowboarding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Figure skating - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Athletic Shoe Co.

ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

Clarus Corp.

EDEA srl

Fischer Sports GmbH

GRAF SKATES AG

Icelantic LLC

Roces S.r.l.

SCOTT Sports SA

SKIS ROSSIGNOL SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

Report: www.technavio.com/report/winter-sports-equipment-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio