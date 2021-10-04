$ 992.27 Mn growth expected in Probe Card Market between 2021 and 2025 | Increasing Investments in Fabs to Drive Growth | Technavio

The report on the probe card market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in fabs.

The probe card market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing demand for IoT devices as one of the major trends in the probe card market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the probe card market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The probe card market covers the following areas:

Probe Card Market Sizing

Probe Card Market Forecast

Probe Card Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

FEINMETALL GmbH

FormFactor Inc.

JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS Corp.

ELECTRONIC MATERIALS Corp. Korea Instrument Co. Ltd.

Microfriend

Micronics Japan Co. Ltd.

MPI Corp.

Nidec Corp.

Technoprobe Spa

WILL-Technology Co. Ltd

Probe Card Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 9% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 992.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 77% Key consumer countries Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), China, US, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled FEINMETALL GmbH, FormFactor Inc., JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS Corp., Korea Instrument Co. Ltd., Microfriend, Micronics Japan Co. Ltd., MPI Corp., Nidec Corp., Technoprobe Spa, and WILL-Technology Co. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

