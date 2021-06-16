­ Broadridge Further Strengthens its Capital Markets Team with the Addition of Ray Tierney

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to invest in its Capital Markets business, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that it has further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Fintech and financial services veteran Ray Tierney as President of Itiviti. With extensive experience on both the sell-side and buy-side, Tierney will be responsible for the management and growth of Broadridge's front-office OEMS and Connectivity solutions with its recently completed acquisition of Itiviti.

"Ray is a proven industry leader and the perfect person to build out, scale and drive sustainable global growth as he oversees the extension of our capabilities into the front office and the deepening of our multi-asset class solutions," said Tim Gokey, Broadridge's Chief Executive Officer. "Ray's addition to our leadership team represents another important step in our continued journey to grow our capital markets franchise and capitalize on the significant opportunity to serve our clients' full trade life cycle from order to settlement."

Tierney brings 35 years of capital markets experience to Broadridge. Having most recently served as Global CEO of Trading Solutions at Bloomberg LP, he led the design, development, and operations of the firm's global multi-asset, buy- and sell-side order management system. Tierney previously served as CEO and President of Bloomberg Tradebook LLC, and spent 18 years at Morgan Stanley, overseeing distribution teams in the securities division and as Global Head of Trading and Execution in the investment management division.

Rob Mackay, CEO of Itiviti since 2019, will assume a role as Senior Advisor.

"I am proud of the milestones Itiviti achieved over the last few years, capped off by the Broadridge acquisition," Mackay said. "Ray is the ideal leader to continue to grow and scale the business, leveraging his wealth of capital markets experience to take the team and business to the next level."

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 12,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

