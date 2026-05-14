Broadridge Establishes Strategic Glasgow Hub to Strengthen Global BPO Delivery

New UK delivery center strengthens Broadridge's global footprint and enhances resilient, near-shore operational support for leading global financial institutions

NEW YORK and GLASGOW, Scotland, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced the opening of a newly established Glasgow center to provide technology-led business process outsourcing (BPO) services, further advancing the company's international expansion strategy aligned to global client demand.

"We are proud to be expanding our international presence and Glasgow is an important strategic investment for Broadridge and a natural choice for the next phase of our BPO growth," said Mike Sleightholme, President of Broadridge International. "Our new Glasgow hub is a strategic asset that will serve our clients globally, combining the depth of Scottish financial services talent with Broadridge's leading technology and operational expertise."

The Glasgow center has been established to meet the growing demand among financial institutions for greater operational resilience, geographic diversification, and access to highly skilled talent within the UK and European regulatory environment. Broadridge will deliver a range of key operational services spanning middle office operations, corporate actions, and static data management, including trade support, transaction processing, reconciliations, operational oversight, the monitoring and processing of corporate actions, and the maintenance, validation, and governance of reference and account data.

The center has launched with a global investment bank as an anchor client, delivering operational services across the trade lifecycle, including Corporate Actions & Income Processing. Beyond serving individual clients, The Glasgow hub is designed to support the development of a scalable UK and European operating capability that can grow alongside the firm's business and strengthen global operating models through diversified delivery locations. It will also provide access to a deep local talent pool, cost-efficient nearshore delivery, regulatory proximity, and a transition approach designed to minimize disruption to existing workflows.

"As market structure evolves - including the convergence of traditional and digital infrastructure, the global move to T+1, extended trading hours, and growing demand for operational resilience - global financial institutions, are re-engineering their operating models," said Thomas Giacolone, Global Head of Business Process Outsourcing at Broadridge. "Our Glasgow center strengthens our ability to deliver tech-led outsourcing solutions that help capital markets firms, asset and wealth managers, modernize operations, improve efficiency, and scale with greater control and continuity, with a partner they can trust. In our BPO business, we have already delivered a 30% increase in productivity, with line of sight to 50%, allowing our global clients to tangibly benefit from our tech-led approach - delivering meaningful savings from day one."

The announcement reflects broader industry trends shaping financial services operations globally. Demand for operational resilience is accelerating, nearshoring is becoming a strategic imperative, and firms are actively moving away from single-location operating models to reduce concentration risk. Glasgow's emergence as a prominent financial services center further underscores the strategic significance of the new hub, which is expected to play an important role in Broadridge's broader international growth strategy.

As financial services firms continue to reassess their operating models in response to geopolitical, regulatory, and talent-related pressures, Broadridge's Glasgow expansion positions the company to deliver flexible, resilient, and technology-led operational solutions for clients across the globe.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.