[ Ending poverty in China: Data speak ] China' s achievements in poverty alleviation

The annual input of poverty alleviation funding from the central government increased by 100 billion yuan (US$14.3 billion).

From 2013 to 2019, the disposable income of the rural poor increased by 19.7%, and 2.2 percentage points higher than the national average over the same period.

Over 57 million rural people moved into safe houses; Ten million poor people relocated to new communities; About 6,000 people moved out of the mountains every day; The rural per capita housing area expanded fivefold.

All villages in impoverished areas could be accessed by paved roads; All villages within the coverage area of large power grids had access to electricity; Almost all villages had broadband coverage.

Almost all are covered by universal health insurance.

Over 95% of impoverished counties help maintain the school retention rate.

All rural residents living below the current poverty line will be lifted out of poverty by 2020. China will achieve the Sustainable Development Goal on eradicating extreme poverty 10 years ahead of schedule.

China' s achievements in poverty alleviation

http://p.china.org.cn/2020-12/10/content_76997814.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn

