unifyUSA Will Announce Plan for a U.S. Interdependence Covenant to rapidly establish a new government that places love at the center of American Society

1:00 PM EST

Independence Hall

PHILADELPHIA, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Paul Zeitz #unifyUSA Founder will give a speech about the recently adopted Declaration of Inter-dependence. He will then share plan to adopt the U.S. Interdependence Covenant by inviting all Americans to help build a new system of government so that we can begin a new love-centered chapter in the history of the United States.

#unifyUSA is a new social and political movement that aims to prevent fascism in the United States by calling for a National Open People's Convention and Declaration of Interdependence that places love at the center of American society. We are unifying at this auspicious moment in history.

Press Contacts:

Johanna J. Ramos-Boyer

Cell: +1-703-400-1099

Office: +1-703-646-5137

[email protected]

Dr. Paul Zeitz

[email protected]

+1-202-365-6786

SOURCE #unify Movements