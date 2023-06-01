0x, Family, Polygon Labs, and AWS Announce "Decreasing Frictions in DeFi" Online Hackathon

News provided by

0x

01 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

The hackathon seeks to empower DeFi builders to turn their groundbreaking ideas into reality.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 0x, Family, Polygon Labs, and AWS are thrilled to announce the upcoming "Decreasing Frictions in DeFi" online hackathon. This innovative event is an extraordinary opportunity for financial tech developers worldwide to present novel solutions to real-world financial frictions utilizing the power of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Continue Reading
Decreasing Frictions in DeFi Hackathon
Decreasing Frictions in DeFi Hackathon

The event, "Decreasing Frictions in DeFi", co-sponsored by 0x, Family, Polygon Labs, and AWS, seeks to empower DeFi builders to turn their groundbreaking ideas into reality and will spotlight inventive financial applications using ERC20 token swaps to address current financial challenges.

A prize pool of $30,000, including $10,000 in cash and $20,000 worth of AWS credits, will be awarded to the top 3 projects. In addition to prizes, the top three winners will gain significant exposure by being highlighted on 0x's marketing channels.

The prize pool details are as follows:

  • A $10,000 Quadratic Funding Pool sponsored by 0x, Family, and Polygon Labs.
  • The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd placed projects will respectively receive $10,000, $5,000, and $5,000 in AWS credits.

The hackathon will commence on June 2 and conclude on July 2. The timeline is as follows:

  • June 2 - July 2: Submission period for the hackathon.
  • July 3 - July 7: Review and Judging.
  • July 10: Winners are announced.

The organizers are looking forward to meeting all the builders and seeing what financial applications that they build to help solve real-world financial frictions.

For further details and registration, please visit: https://dorahacks.io/hackathon/decreasing-frictions-in-defi/detail.

About 0x

0x is developers' one-stop shop to build financial products on crypto rails. 0x empowers hundreds of developers with essential web3 tools to enable faster trading, better prices and superior UX. Our suite of APIs has processed over 52 million transactions and $125B in volume from more than 6 million users trading on apps like Coinbase Wallet, Robinhood Wallet, Matcha, Metamask, Zerion, Zapper, and more.

For more information, please visit 0x.org and follow @0xproject.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE 0x

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.