1,000 Dreams Fund and HARMAN Celebrate the Year 7 Launch of their 'New Face of Tech' Scholarship Program for Women in Tech

Tech and STEM occupations continue to be one of the fastest-growing cet professional occupations among U.S workers, according to the U.S Department of Labor. Yet women in STEM jobs tend to earn less than men. The median earnings of women in STEM occupations are about 74% of men's median earnings in STEM. The gender pay gap in STEM is also wider than in the broader labor market, according to the Pew Research Center. HARMAN and 1,000 Dreams Fund want to help change that with their partnership.

Starting today, budding young female tech leaders are invited to show how they are the #NewFaceofTech by snapping a photo and sharing what they hope to achieve in the tech. HARMAN and 1,000 Dreams Fund will provide 25 of these women with $1,500 grants to put toward their inspiring goals, a mentorship session with a HARMAN executive and a premium product from HARMAN's JBL product line. As with all of 1DF's funding programs, the New Face of Tech scholarships are microgrants that are intended to help fund the "extras" or outside-of-the-classroom opportunities like conferences and seminars or textbooks, tech devices and other educational expenses that often go unfunded by traditional scholarship programs.

"Helping young women realize their dreams has never been more important. For the past seven years, we have been honored to support 1,000 Dreams Fund in their mission of connecting young people with opportunities that will help them develop the skills needed to pursue careers in STE(A)M fields," said Lorena Loya, VP Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. "We are so honored to support the New Face of Tech participants this year and look forward to seeing what this next generation of leaders can achieve!"

1,000 Dreams Fund is a major partner of HARMAN's global cause movement, HARMAN Inspired, which is preparing the next generation of technology leaders through experiences in music, technology and community service. Through their partnership, over $180,000 in scholarship funding has been provided to young women pursuing degrees in fields such as software engineering, mathematics, product development, graphic design and more.

"We are so proud of our New Face of Tech Scholarship program with our incredible partner HARMAN. This program, now in its seventh year, has changed lives," said Christie Garton, founder and CEO of 1,000 Dreams Fund. "Previous winners have gone on to successful careers in tech, and we cannot wait to see where our 2023 winners will go with the support and investment that this program provides."

The New Face of Tech Scholarship Program is accepting applications through December 1, 2023. Students with career aspirations in tech can enter by submitting a photo that demonstrates how they represent the New Face of Tech along with a description of their dream in tech and how they plan to use the grant funding to achieve their goals at this link .

Winners will be selected based on the quality of their submission, including a demonstrated commitment to pursuing a career in tech and clear vision for how winning the New Face Tech Challenge will help to further accelerate progress towards their dream.

To learn more about 1,000 Dreams Fund's New Face of Tech Scholarship Program, visit 1,000 Dreams Fund's website.

ABOUT THE 1,000 DREAMS FUND

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national nonprofit that empowers the dreams of talented young women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $830,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN ( harman.com ) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

ABOUT HARMAN INSPIRED

HARMAN Inspired (www.harman.com/inspired) is HARMAN's global cause movement created to prepare the next generation of technology leaders through unique, immersive and meaningful experiences in music, technology and community service. In collaboration with leading nonprofits around the globe, HARMAN Inspired connects young people to diverse opportunities that motivate them to learn and develop skills and interests in pursuit of careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Technology (STEAM). HARMAN focuses its efforts in the 120 communities across 30 countries where our 30,000 employees live and work.

