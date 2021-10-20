1,000 Dreams Fund and HARMAN Team Up for Fifth Annual 'New Face of Tech' Scholarship Program for Women Students Pursuing Careers in Tech

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a national nonprofit dedicated to fueling the dreams of talented young women in need, and HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., have partnered for a fifth year to spotlight and fund the dreams of talented young women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). Their 5th annual New Face of Tech Scholarship Program officially launches today with the New Face of Tech Challenge . Twenty winners will receive a $1,500 microgrant, career coaching session with a HARMAN executive, and premium headphones from HARMAN'S JBL product line. Women pursuing college degrees in these fields who want to work in tech are encouraged to apply to the New Face of Tech Challenge here: 1000dreamsfund.org/newfaceoftech2021.

Since the program's launch in 2017, over $100,000 has been granted to inspiring young women in tech throughout the country. Additionally, 1DF is a major partner of HARMAN's global cause movement, HARMAN Inspired, which is preparing the next generation of technology leaders through experiences in music, technology and community service.

"For the fifth year in a row, we are proud to once again partner with 1,000 Dreams Fund to empower the next generation of young women leaders in technology," said Michael Mauser, CEO of HARMAN International. "The New Face of Tech Scholarship Program aligns with our HARMAN Inspired global cause initiative by affording unique opportunities for young women to gain greater access and pathways to fulfilling careers in STEM."

The New Face of Tech Scholarship Program was created by the two partners to support gender equality in tech industries by encouraging women early in their careers to pursue their career aspirations to the fullest extent. Traditionally, women have been underrepresented in tech, especially in leadership positions where only 16% of managers and 3% of CEOs in the information technology industry globally are women. The New Face of Tech Scholarship Program aims to bring more women into tech and see them excel.

"We are thrilled to partner for a fifth year with HARMAN to bring about change in the tech industry by opening more doors for young women," said Christie Garton, founder and CEO of 1,000 Dreams Fund. "We've seen many of our former New Face of Tech Scholarship Winners go on to successfully pursue their dream careers in tech, and we are excited to support another group of inspiring student winners this year."

The New Face of Tech Scholarship Program is accepting applications through November 23, 2021. Students with career aspirations in tech can enter by submitting a photo that demonstrates how they represent the New Face of Tech along with a personal account describing how they plan to use the grant funding to achieve their goals at this link .

Winners will be selected based on the quality of their submission, including a demonstrated commitment to their career dream in tech and clear vision for how winning the #NewFaceTech Challenge will help to further accelerate progress towards their dream.

To learn more about 1,000 Dreams Fund's New Face of Tech Scholarship, visit 1,000 Dreams Fund's website .

ABOUT THE 1,000 DREAMS FUND

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national nonprofit that empowers the dreams of talented young women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $400,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

ABOUT HARMAN INSPIRED

HARMAN Inspired (www.harman.com/inspired) is HARMAN's global cause movement created to prepare the next generation of technology leaders through unique, immersive and meaningful experiences in music, technology and community service. In collaboration with leading nonprofits around the globe, HARMAN Inspired connects young people to diverse opportunities that motivate them to learn and develop skills and interests in pursuit of careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Technology (STEAM). HARMAN focuses its efforts in the 120 communities across 30 countries where our 30,000 employees live and work.

