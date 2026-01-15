Riot Games and 1,000 Dreams Fund Expand Talent Pipeline in Esports Broadcasting, Accepting Two New Cadets to their Specialized 2026 Program

The program, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), connects emerging talent with real, hands-on experience in esports and gaming

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a nonprofit that empowers talented women and students in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources to help them reach their dream careers, is pleased to announce two new cadets selected to its 2026 Riot Games Esports Broadcasting Cadetship at Riot Games' Remote Broadcast Center (RBC) powered by AWS in Seattle.

The cadets selected for the three-month, paid cadetship position are:

Marissa M. - Indiana University Bloomington

Indiana University Bloomington Kevin D. - University of North Florida

The cadetship program runs in partnership with Riot Games —a leading video game developer, publisher and esports tournament organizer—and their global partner, AWS. Together with 1DF, the partners are committed to expanding access and creating pathways for individuals aspiring toward a career in esports broadcasting and production.

"We're excited to host the Esports Broadcasting Cadetship in our Seattle Remote Broadcast Center for the first time," said Allyson Gormley, Global Operations Director, Esports Broadcast & Production for Riot Games. "This facility has revolutionized how we produce esports at scale, and the Esports Broadcasting Cadetship brings that innovation to life by connecting emerging talent directly to the future of the industry. Through our partnership with 1,000 Dreams Fund, we're not only investing in today's talent but also building a pipeline of leaders equipped to shape what comes next in global esports production."

As Gen Z and early-career professionals increasingly rethink traditional career tracks , demand continues to grow for hands-on, skills-driven roles that offer clear pathways into competitive industries. In response, innovative workforce programs are materializing to bridge the gap between aspiration and opportunity, prioritizing real-world experience over linear career models.

The Riot Games Esports Broadcasting Cadetship exemplifies this new model of workforce development in emerging fields. Launched in 2023 as part of 1,000 Dreams Fund's broader commitment to workforce access and equity, the program was built to meet this moment — long before non-traditional career pathways became a mainstream conversation. By placing early-career students inside a global esports operation, the Cadetship provides a proven pathway, offering the training, mentorship and live production experience needed to launch careers in esports broadcasting.

"This year marks 10 years of 1,000 Dreams Fund building programs that create real access to opportunity for students and early-career talent," said Christie Garton, founder and CEO of 1,000 Dreams Fund. "The Riot Games Esports Broadcasting Cadetship reflects the kind of long-term, impact-driven work we've been committed to since day one, and in a time of deep transition in the workforce, these programs are more important than ever. We're proud to continue expanding pathways, especially within emerging industries, that help students turn ambition into lasting careers."

For the selected cadets, this investment creates immediate momentum and removes common barriers to entry while positioning participants for long-term growth in a highly competitive field.

Through the cadetship, the selected participants will receive:

A paid three month-long internship opportunity at Riot Games' Remote Broadcast Centre in Seattle;

Funding for the accommodation for the duration of their cadetship;

Travel stipend for travel to/from Seattle;

Additional mentorship opportunities will be provided by our partners onsite;

$500 grant to put towards a career coach who specializes in the gaming and esports industry, who will provide direct career consultation and guidance to Cadets;

Two 60-minute mentor sessions (beginning and end of internship program).

They will also have access to additional pop-up experiences and learning opportunities with our partners, as well as the opportunity to gain hands-on training by working alongside the Riot Games RBC team during the course of the Cadetship.

"Being selected means the opportunity to not only grow my skills, but to also learn directly from industry professionals and build a sustainable career in gaming and esports production to become a better leader," said selected cadet Marissa, who has pursued a degree in film, cinema and video studies.

To learn more about the Riot Games Esports Broadcasting Cadetship, visit 1,000 Dreams Fund's website .

About 1,000 Dreams Fund

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a nonprofit that empowers talented women and students in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources that help them reach their dream careers. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $1 Million in funding has been granted to students, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/ .

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, we released our debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports.

With League in its second decade, we're continuing to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple work-in-progress titles. In addition, Riot Forge gives developers access to Riot's IP to create games like Ruined King and plenty of other adventures across Runeterra. We're also expanding the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, board games, and Arcane, our Emmy Award-winning animated series.

The annual League of Legends World Championship features qualified esports teams from 12 international leagues. Worlds is the most widely viewed and followed esport tournament, and it's among the largest and most popular gaming and sporting events in the world.

Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, and led by CEO Dylan Jadeja, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 4,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide. Riot has been certified as a Great Place to Work for three years in a row and featured on numerous lists including Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," "25 Best Companies to Work in Technology," "100 Best Workplaces for Millennials," and "50 Best Workplaces for Flexibility."

About Riot Games Remote Broadcast Center, Powered by AWS

Riot Games Remote Broadcast Center, Powered by AWS represents a new innovative approach to creating a centralized global broadcast model through strategically placed Remote Broadcast Centres (RBCs) around the world. First launched under the codename "Project Stryker," these RBCs work to provide increased capacity for Riot's esports content and events while also lowering operational costs, and ensuring top-tier quality and consistency across all of its esports productions around the world.

As the most player-focused gaming company in the world, Riot's esports team is driven by the ultimate goal of bringing joy to esports fans around the world through our growing portfolio of esports. With more titles comes more esports events happening around the world on any given day, Riot Games' RBCs help create a broadcast model that is:

Global – Providing high-level support to live event broadcast anywhere in the world at any time

Efficient – Supports all global regions in a streamlined fashion that's also cost-effective

Scalable – Able to adjust and grow alongside Riot's esports business objectives as they mature for the future

Innovative – Utilizing cutting-edge technology that will deliver the high-level broadcast productions that are synonymous with Riot Games.

