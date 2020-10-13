1,000 Dreams Fund and HARMAN Unite to Award 'New Face of Tech' Scholarships

The goal of the scholarship program is to foster the passions of the next generation of female tech leaders by opening doors to their future career goals and aspirations. This year, 40 aspiring changemakers in tech will be selected to receive a $1,500 grant each and a JBL product, obtain career coaching from a HARMAN executive, build resume skills, and have an opportunity to interview for an employment opportunity at HARMAN, a global leader in consumer electronics and connected technologies for the home, office, and car.

In light of the unprecedented challenges many college women are facing due to COVID-19, HARMAN has expanded its commitment to 1,000 Dreams Fund to help even more young women fund their dreams. The two organizations make a powerful team, and since the program's launch in 2017, over $50,000 has been granted to inspiring young women in tech throughout the country. Additionally, 1DF is a major partner of HARMAN's global cause movement, HARMAN Inspired, which is preparing the next generation of technology leaders through experiences in music, technology and community service.

"The unique times we currently face simply accentuate the already critical need to grow the pipeline of women entering the STEM fields. The mission of 1,000 Dreams Fund aligns with the Harman Inspired vision of empowering the next generation through access to education," said Annette DiBenedetto, Global Lead, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Engagement at HARMAN. "HARMAN, through our HARMAN Inspired platform, has a deep and abiding commitment to make a difference, and our continued support to The New Face of Tech Scholarship Program will afford access to those who likely did not have it, increasing the likelihood that career opportunities will be generated for these promising young people."

The New Face of Tech Scholarship Program aims to help build gender equality in tech industries by encouraging women early in their careers to play a leading role. Women have long been drastically underrepresented in tech, especially in leadership positions. Only 16% of managers and 3% of CEOs in the information technology industry globally are women, for example. The New Face of Tech program seeks to help bridge this divide.

"I launched 1,000 Dreams Fund to support the goals of inspiring young women everywhere – not just funding them, but also helping them find pathways into internship and job opportunities with our partners. Our extraordinary partnership with HARMAN is helping remove those barriers to their career success and advancement in tech," said Christie Garton, founder and CEO of 1,000 Dreams Fund.

The New Face of Tech Scholarship Program is accepting applications through November 13, 2020. To enter, students with career aspirations in tech can enter by submitting a photo that demonstrates how they represent the New Face of Tech along with a personal account describing how they plan to use the grant funding to achieve their goals. Winners will be selected based on the quality of their submission, including a demonstrated commitment to their career dream in tech and clear vision for how winning the #NewFaceofTech Challenge will help to further accelerate progress towards their dream.

To learn more about 1,000 Dreams Fund's New Face of Tech Scholarship program and to apply, visit 1,000 Dreams Fund's New Face of Tech webpage.

ABOUT THE 1,000 DREAMS FUND

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting the dreams of American women in need in high school, college and beyond. 1DF believes that big expenses should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in November 2015, over $200,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

ABOUT HARMAN INSPIRED

HARMAN Inspired (www.harman.com/inspired) is HARMAN's global cause movement created to prepare the next generation of technology leaders through unique, immersive and meaningful experiences in music, technology and community service. In collaboration with leading nonprofits around the globe, HARMAN Inspired connects young people to diverse opportunities that motivate them to learn and develop skills and interests in pursuit of careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Technology (STEAM). HARMAN focuses its efforts in the 120 communities across 30 countries where our 30,000 employees live and work. On a global scale, we are the official technology partner of Little Kids Rock, the official sound of the Grammy Music Education Coalition and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and a member of the Make Music Alliance. In STEAM, we are a part of the Iridescent Technovation challenge and the National Invention Convention, and we support young women in tech through the 1,000 Dreams Fund. In 2019, HARMAN Inspired reached nearly one million students through the HARMAN music education program and launched sustainable and charitable programs.

