1,000 Dreams Fund and WWP Beauty Partner on MentorHER Initiative to Celebrate International Women's Day

On a day devoted to celebrating the advancement of women globally, 1DF is matching 19 young women with mentors at WWP Beauty - all the way up to the C-suite - who hold similar careers to which the students aspire. Each mentor-mentee pair meets for a single high-impact, 60-minute virtual session.

"International Women's Day is an important date for us at 1,000 Dreams Fund. Each year, it provides an opportunity to rally our wonderful partners to our mission of empowering young women to reach their awe-inspiring career goals and dreams," said Christie Garton, founder and CEO of 1,000 Dreams Fund. "Providing our students with access to well-matched professionals is a key way in which we fulfill our mission, and we are grateful to WWP Beauty for teaming up to become a critical MentorHER partner."

WWP Beauty is the latest partner of 1DF's MentorHER Initiative, now in its second year, which pairs individual women in college and graduate school, or recent graduates, with professionals and executives for a one-hour, 1:1 mentorship session.

"Partnering with 1,000 Dreams Fund on our first annual WWP Beauty International Day of Service through their MentorHER program has been a richly rewarding experience that aligns perfectly with our company's purpose and mission," said Josh Kirschbaum, CEO of WWP Beauty, who served as a mentor to College of Staten Island student Ann Opevemi through the partnership. "Empowerment is a fundamental element of the WWP Beauty business, and we strive every single day to empower our business, employees, partners, customers and those around us. Launching this program on International Women's Day was an intentional choice to honor the mission of empowering women everywhere. Thank you to the leaders of our company, 1,000 Dreams Fund and the young, ambitious women who participated in this very special day!"

"Participating in MentorHER was an amazing opportunity to get professional advice from a CEO! His openness and desire to help others are values I greatly admire," said Ann, who is studying information systems and informatics.

1DF's MentorHER Initiative was created to provide partner companies with a meaningful employee engagement opportunity as well as a recruitment pipeline to talented and diverse young women. Students get access to mentors who can help provide life-changing insights into their desired career paths. With 1DF's goal of creating over 1,000 hours of mentorship service in one year, additional partners are invited to join the initiative throughout the year.

To learn more about 1,000 Dream Fund's MentorHER Initiative, visit: https://1000dreamsfund.org/programs/mentorher-initiative/.

How to Participate:

Mentees: College and graduate-level students as well as recent graduates nationwide may apply. International students studying in the U.S. – even those who are based in their home countries due to COVID-19 – are invited to participate. To be connected with a professional in your desired career and industry, apply here .

Mentors: Corporations, small businesses and nonprofit organizations are invited to partner with 1DF in this extraordinary, high-impact, employee volunteer opportunity. Individual professionals with an interest in helping the next generation of female leaders are also encouraged to participate as well. Contact 1DF for more information: [email protected] .

About 1,000 Dreams Fund

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national nonprofit that empowers the dreams of talented young women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $300,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

About WWP Beauty

WWP Beauty is committed to developing future-focused, sustainable solutions for the global beauty industry through close collaboration, exceptional agility, and unparalleled scale. The company's full-service offering of formula, packaging and accessories, paired with their in-house manufacturing capabilities allow them to stand out as the source for everything beauty. Through a worldwide team of beauty experts that span across North America, EMEA and APAC, WWP Beauty offers their customers global support at the local level. To learn more, visit our website at www.wwpbeauty.com.

