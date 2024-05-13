1,000 Dreams Fund's BroadcastHER Academy Esports and Gaming Fellowship Program for Women Returns for Year 6

Title Sponsors HyperX & Skillshot Media are teaming for the year-long fellowship and career accelerator program, featuring an all-expense-paid trip to Games Week Georgia to train with the Skillshot Media Team.

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports the dreams of talented young women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources, in collaboration with HyperX and Skillshot Media, today announces the return of the BroadcastHER Academy Fellowship Program for Women in Esports & Gaming (#BroadcastHERAcademy).

Starting today, interested applicants are invited to enter the BroadcastHER Academy Challenge to be considered for the fellowship program: https://1000dreamsfund.org/broadcasther-academy-challenge-2024/

While women represent nearly 50% of gamers and are rising in influence in the content creation and esports industry, women are still at a disadvantage when it comes to careers in the gaming industry, whether it be the pay gap, lack of advancement opportunities, prize earnings and more. The BroadcastHER Academy was launched to help provide women greater access to training opportunities in the industry.

"We are thrilled for the return of our BroadcastHER Academy, offering our selected Fellows an unparalleled career accelerator program in an industry where women remain underrepresented," said 1,000 Dreams Fund Founder and CEO Christie Garton. "Thanks to our partners, HyperX and Skillshot Media, we are able to provide our Fellows with an experiential learning opportunity in the esports and gaming industry that can also open doors to employment. We've seen some incredible things happen for our previous Fellows after completing the program."

BroadcastHER Academy title sponsors include HyperX, a leading gaming peripherals brand, the gaming division of HP, and leader in gaming products, and Skillshot Media, a leading live events and esports production company. HyperX has been a long-time sponsor of the fellowship program since its launch in 2019, helping fuel the dreams of over 50 women in esports.

MSI, a world leader in AI PC, gaming and content creation, Ghost Gaming, gaming entertainment and lifestyle organization committed to finding and developing exceptional talent that represents the diverse gaming landscape, and Hitmarker, a premier job recruiter and job board for esports and gaming, are joining as supporting sponsors to provide additional prizing for the Fellows.

"This program is life-changing for these Fellows. The Broadcasther Academy opens up so many different opportunities and allows for these individuals to have a once in a lifetime experience," says Austen Roberts, Head of Production & Executive Producer, Skillshot Media. "We're extremely proud to be working with 1,000 Dreams Fund and the other partners to advance and create this opportunity for women in esports and gaming."

Five women will be announced to the BroadcastHER Academy for one year. Applicants will be selected based on the quality of their application which includes a proposed plan for what they hope to accomplish by the end of the program. Fellows will have access to additional pop-up experiences and learning opportunities with partners throughout the program year, whether live events, conferences, and tournaments.

All Fellows will additionally receive:

Laptop provided by supporting partner MSI from their Prestige, Creator, & Summit lines to bridge access to critical hardware (up to $1,700 value);

value); $500 grant from 1DF to further their education;

grant from 1DF to further their education; A resume review and consultation, provided by Hitmarker;

One 60-minute mentor session with an executive from one of our partners by video conference. Matches made based on skills and career interests of both the mentor and mentee;

The program will include an all-expense paid trip for winners to the Skillshot Media facility in Atlanta to shadow the Skillshot and Ghost Gaming teams, and will include:

A comprehensive hands-on tour Time with the broadcast unit to learn about the broadcast operations Lunch or dinner with a 1DF or Skillshot Media and/or Ghost Gaming executive or broadcast professional Opportunity to call a game in a professional broadcast booth Video reel, and/or the work streamed live through the 1,000 Dreams Fund channel on Twitch

To Apply: BroadcastHER Academy applicants will enter via a photo challenge that showcases the applicants' breadth and depth of talent, commitment, and interest in esports and gaming as a career on the 1DF microsite: https://1000dreamsfund.org/programs/broadcasther-academy-challenge-2024/

Who can apply: Women 18 years of age and older, and are based in the U.S.

Key dates: The BroadcastHER Academy Challenge launches on May 13, 2024 and ends on June 14, 2024. All winners will be announced on or by July 12, 2024. Fellowship winners will be announced on the 1,000 Dreams Fund Blog and social media accounts (i.e., Facebook , Twitter and Instagram ).

About 1,000 Dreams Fund

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national nonprofit that empowers the dreams of talented young women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $900,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

About HyperX

Here at HyperX, we are driven by passion to shape the culture of gaming by empowering everyone to achieve their best. Our peripherals are made to enhance everyone's gaming life with solutions that are purpose-built, designed and tested, and fine-tuned with the gamer in mind. We know that whatever you play, however you play, we're all gamers. See you in the queue, #HyperXFamily.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com .

About Skillshot Media

Skillshot Media is a one-stop shop for experiential live events and live-stream production. We provide a turnkey solution of venue, experience design, live-streaming, infrastructure, event production, and brand integration to deliver exceptional live, virtual, or hybrid events that will engage your community. Our team and technology originated in the gaming industry, serving more than one billion online engagements, and we now power events for the biggest names across corporate, entertainment, esports, non-profit, and other industry segments.

About Ghost Gaming

Ghost Gaming is an Atlanta-based organization cultivating the best talent in gaming, providing platforms to create unique partnerships in sports, music, lifestyle, and entertainment. Ghost Gaming has a roster of professional esports players and creators across multiple video game titles, including Fortnite, Rocket League, Valorant, and Call of Duty. With millions of social media followers across all platforms, Ghost is committed to finding and developing exceptional talent that represents the diverse gaming landscape.

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in AI PC, gaming, content creation, business & productivity and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, vehicle infotainment and telematics systems, and EV charger are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology.

