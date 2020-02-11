1,000 Dreams Fund Announces 'BroadcastHER Academy': First-of-its-Kind Esports and Gaming Fellowship Program for Women

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a national nonprofit that provides micro-grants that support the dreams of talented young women, announces the expansion of the BroadcastHER Academy (powered by Allied Esports & HyperX) into the first-ever esports and gaming fellowship program for high potential women interested in pursuing careers in the industry – whether in-front or behind the camera. Partners include premier esports entertainment company Allied Esports and HyperX Gaming.

"In order for the esports and gaming industry to continue to thrive, a diverse and talented workforce is needed - and women must have a seat at the table," says 1,000 Dreams Fund Founder and CEO Christie Garton. "We believe that the Academy, with further investment and support by our partners, can become a talent pool for our partners and the industry, while providing a clearer pathway for women who want to thrive in the industry."

Esports, a booming and lucrative industry, is expected to exceed $1.65 billion in global revenue by 2021, according to Newzoo—and Statista reports that about 44% of gamers are women. While women are rising in influence, the challenges they face in what is still considered to be a "male-dominated" world include a substantial pay gap.

In 2020, a group of 10 talented women will be announced to the fellowship program for one year. Applicants will submit a proposed plan for goals they hope to accomplish by the end of the program.

Selected winners will receive:

$1,000 microgrant to further their education;

microgrant to further their education; One 60-minute mentor session with an executive from one of our partners by video conference. Matches made based on skills and career interests of both the mentor and mentee;

The program will include an all-expense paid trip for winners to visit a center of esports excellence, including the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas to shadow the Allied Esports team which would include:



A comprehensive hands-on tour





Time with the broadcast unit to learn about the broadcast operations





Lunch or dinner with an Allied Esports executive or broadcast professional





Opportunity to call a game in a professional broadcast boot





Video reel, and/or the work streamed live through the 1,000 Dreams Fund channel on Twitch ;

; Additionally, winners will have access to additional "pop up" opportunities with partners whether live events, conferences, tournaments, project-based contract roles, internships, apprenticeships or even full-time employment.

"Our affiliation with the 1,000 Dreams Fund and BroadcastHER Academy has been one of the most rewarding opportunities we've had since opening the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, and we're excited to see the program continue to grow," said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. "The curiosity, enthusiasm and talent of these female gamers has been an inspiration and we look forward to continuing to open industry doors for them in any way possible."

"We're impressed daily by the emerging talent in the esports industry and excited to be part of this partnership supporting future female champions—both players, and working behind the scenes," says Wendy Lecot, head of HyperX strategic alliances. "Aspiring women in this industry today will have the opportunity to share their experiences with future broadcasters and we are proud to be a part of this initiative."

About the 2020 BroadcastHER Academy Challenge

How it works: Applicants will enter via a photo challenge that showcases the applicants' breadth and depth of talent, commitment, and interest in gaming/broadcasting as a career

How to apply: The Challenge will be accessible on the 1DF microsite: https://1000dreamsfund.org/broadcasther-academy-challenge-2020/

Who can apply: Women 18 years of age and older, who are based in the U.S.

Key dates: The BroadcastHER Academy Challenge launches on February 11, 2020 and ends on March 20th. Fellowship winners will be selected and announced over the course of the 5 week Challenge. Winners will be announced on the 1,000 Dreams Fund Blog and social media accounts (i.e., Facebook , Twitter and Instagram ).

About the 1,000 Dreams Fund

The 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national scholarship fund for American girls in high school and college. 1DF believes that big expenses should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $250,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured on Cheddar TV, NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and more. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

About Allied Esports

Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, Allied Esports is at the forefront of esports entertainment with a global network of properties designed to serve as competition battlegrounds, community experience hubs and content production centers.

Through direct operation or membership in the Allied Esports Property Network, the world's first esports affiliate program, Allied Esports' facilities span North America, Europe, China and Australia, and include the world-renowned HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, a fleet of mobile arenas, the HyperX Esports Trucks, and the HyperX Esports Studio in Hamburg, Germany.

For more information about Allied Esports, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports . Allied Esports is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global leader in esports entertainment, providing innovative infrastructure, transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). For more information, visit AlliedEsportsEnt.com .

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world's largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mouse pads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules and seven million gaming headsets worldwide. Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We're All Gamers.

