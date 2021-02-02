1,000 Dreams Fund Announces Return of BroadcastHER Academy: an Esports and Gaming Fellowship Program for Women

"Our BroadcastHER Academy has had a tremendous impact on the 20+ fellows we've served since its launch in 2019, helping participants gain critical work experience for their resumes and an opportunity to build networks with leaders in the industry," says 1,000 Dreams Fund Founder and CEO Christie Garton. "While the focus is on helping our fellows identify career opportunities in an industry where women continue to be underrepresented, the BroadcastHER Academy is also intended to build a diverse talent pool for our partners and the industry."

According to Esports Ecosystem Report 2021, the esports market is on track to surpass $1.5B by 2023. While women continue to rise in influence, the challenges they face in what is still considered to be a "male-dominated" world include a substantial pay gap.

"1,000 Dreams Fund and the BroadcastHER Academy continue to play an essential role in elevating women in the gaming industry to new heights, and we are extremely proud to be a partner," said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. "We are honored to host these incredible women at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas and give them experience and knowledge to help them blaze their own trail to success."

"We're excited to partner again with 1,000 Dreams and support future female champions—both with players, and those working behind the scenes in the esports industry," says Wendy Lecot, head of HyperX strategic alliances. "Aspiring women will have the opportunity to share their experiences in this industry and we are proud to be a part of this initiative."

In 2021, a group of 10 talented women will be announced to the fellowship program for one year. Applicants will be selected based on the quality of their application which includes a proposed plan for what they hope to accomplish by the end of the program.

Selected winners will receive:

$1,000 microgrant to further their education;

microgrant to further their education; One 60-minute mentor session with an executive from one of our partners by video conference. Matches made based on skills and career interests of both the mentor and mentee;

The program will include an all-expense paid trip for winners to visit a center of esports excellence, including the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas to shadow the Allied Esports team which would include:

- A comprehensive hands-on tour

- Time with the broadcast unit to learn about the broadcast operations

- Lunch or dinner with a 1DF or Allied Esports executive or broadcast professional

- Opportunity to call a game in a professional broadcast booth

- Video reel, and/or the work streamed live through the 1,000 Dreams Fund channel on Twitch ;

Additionally, winners will have access to additional "pop up" opportunities with partners whether live events, conferences, tournaments, project-based contract roles, internships, apprenticeships or even full-time employment.

About the 2021 BroadcastHER Academy Challenge

How it works: Applicants will enter via a photo challenge that showcases the applicants' breadth and depth of talent, commitment, and interest in gaming/broadcasting as a career

How to apply: The Challenge will be accessible on the 1DF microsite: https://1000dreamsfund.org/broadcasther-academy-challenge-2021/

Who can apply: Women 18 years of age and older, who are based in the U.S.

Key dates: The BroadcastHER Academy Challenge launches on February 2, 2021 and ends on March 18th. Fellowship winners will be selected and announced over the course of the 5 week Challenge. Winners will be announced on the 1,000 Dreams Fund Blog and social media accounts (i.e., Facebook , Twitter and Instagram ).

About 1,000 Dreams Fund

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national scholarship fund for American girls in high school and college. 1DF believes that big expenses should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $300,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured on Cheddar TV, NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and more. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

About Allied Esports

Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, Allied Esports International, Inc. is at the forefront of esports entertainment with a global network of properties designed to serve as competition battlegrounds, community experience hubs and content production centers.

Through direct operation or membership in the Allied Esports Property Network, the world's first esports affiliate program, Allied Esports' facilities span North America, Europe, China and Australia, and include the world-renowned HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, a fleet of mobile arenas, the HyperX Esports Trucks, and the HyperX Esports Studio in Hamburg, Germany.

Allied Esports' properties serve as the home to a number of online and offline proprietary productions and events, including Frags and Saturday Night Speedway, as well as original partner programs like the Simon Cup.

For more information about Allied Esports, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports . Allied Esports International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global leader in esports entertainment, providing innovative infrastructure, transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). For more information, visit AlliedEsportsEnt.com .

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world's largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 18 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mouse pads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 75 million memory modules, 15 million gaming headsets, two million keyboards and one million mice worldwide. Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We're All Gamers.

Contacts

1,000 Dreams Fund

Kayla Cooper

[email protected]

202-468-6600

Allied Esports

Brian Fisher:

[email protected]

HyperX

Mark Tekunoff

[email protected]

714-438-2791

SOURCE 1,000 Dreams Fund

Related Links

http://1000dreamsfund.org

