1,000 Dreams Fund expands its Project: Girls On the Rise program to new markets

Through partnerships with local Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies and other non-profits that help select participating students, 1DF offers each "girl on the rise" up to $1,000 in microgrant funding to visit dream colleges and cover other expenses like college applications, exam and tutoring fees - all of which can serve as a barrier to students from low to middle income families.

1DF is expanding PGOTR programming beyond microgrants to include year-round workshops and support for students and their families. Newly named PGOTR Program Officer Meryl Dillman of the BBBS of Greater Kansas City will manage these programs.

"BBBS of Greater Kansas City is proud to work with the 1,000 Dreams Fund to support and empower young women," said Jon Hile, Chief Operating Officer. "By working together on this shared mission we will enable a stronger generation of young women through financial assistance and mentoring."

1DF has worked with BBBS of Greater Kansas City since 2016 and will now expand PGOTR in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County (Santa Ana, Calif.); Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands (Omaha, Neb.) and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Houston.

"We know from the initial success of Project: Girls on the Rise that these grants can make a world of difference for high potential young women in need," said Christie Garton, Founder and CEO, 1,000 Dreams Fund. "These women are going to change the world, and I can't think of a better investment than supporting their dreams at such a critical life stage."

About the 1,000 Dreams Fund

The 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national scholarship fund for American girls in high school and college. 1DF believes that big expenses should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in November 2015, over $100,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad programs, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

