1,000 Dreams Fund's BroadcastHER Summit Returns for Women Content Creators and Gamers in Partnership with Twitch Women's Alliance

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a national nonprofit that supports the dreams of talented young women in need, announces today its second annual BroadcastHER Summit for women in streaming, gaming and esports will return on October 23-24th, exclusively on Twitch.

In partnership with Twitch Women's Alliance, the two-day virtual event will be live streamed on 1DF's Twitch Channel, featuring a diverse line-up of talented women content creators and industry thought leaders. Additionally on Sunday, 1,000 Dreams Fund will host their first-ever All-Women Apex Legends Tournament in collaboration with EA and Brown Girl Gamer Code. Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Apex Legends, the award-winning multiplayer Hero shooter, features a diverse cast of Legends, each with their own unique backstories, abilities and play styles. This women-only tournament is designed to encourage and support more women of all skill levels to get tournament experience and enter the esports scene of Apex Legends.

"BGGC is absolutely thrilled to be collaborating with 1000 Dreams Fund for their Women's Apex tournament. 1DF has helped so many members in our community in broadcasting, internships, and more. We are honored to be giving back," says Brandii, Founder of Brown Girl Gamer Code. "Tournaments like these are so important because they provide a safe space for competitive gaming in esports where marginalised identities are often forgotten about, harassed, and more. This will be our second time hosting an Apex tournament, and we are happy to continue providing spaces like these!"

"It's an honor for all of us at Respawn and EA to team up with 1DF and Brown Girl Gamer Code," said Ashley Reed, lead writer, Respawn Entertainment. "Creating equity for women in games and competitive gaming is essential, and they're doing an amazing job driving the effort. With Apex Legends, we want to create a place where everyone can feel welcome, and we're excited to see this tournament introduce more women of all skill levels to our game. Plus, if they like it, the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) is waiting for them!"

1DF launched their BroadcastHER Initiative in 2018 specifically to support underserved women content creators who stream as well as women in gaming and esports. Since its launch, 1DF has developed several key programs from their 1DF's Twitch BroadcastHER Grant Program, which awards microgrants to up-and-coming women content creators twice per year for items like hardware and equipment upgrades or participating in educational conferences, to their BroadcastHER Academy (powered by Allied Esports & HyperX), an Esports Fellowship Program for Women, 1DF seeks to empower the rising numbers of female streamers, content creators and esports enthusiasts to succeed both on and behind the camera. While women represent nearly 50% of gamers and are rising in influence in the esports industry, they still face hurdles including gender gaps in salaries and prize earnings and a lack of financial support to fund their creative projects.

"We are so thrilled to bring back our BroadcastHER Summit for a second year, part of our BroadcastHER Initiative for our growing community of talented and passionate women content creators and gamers. Thanks to the support of Twitch Women's Alliance and our collaboration with Brown Girl Gamer Code and EA, we will help empower even more deserving women in this industry to reach their awe-inspiring goals in streaming and gaming," 1,000 Dreams Fund Founder and CEO Christie Garton says.

Registered attendees will have access to the event video-on-demand link after the Summit as well as the ability to ask questions to be answered live during each panel, and get the digital resources to help reach their dreams in esports, gaming, and broadcasting provided by 1,000 Dreams Fund and its partners.

"Since six years old, I've been a gamer. Gaming got me through rough patches, breakups, and medical school. Yet when I tried to make a career in it competitively, that door was quickly shut. There's work to be done, but this conference, and the actions of the impressive women attending are helping force it open," GamerDoc , Executive Director of Queer Women of Esports and 2021 BroadcastHER Summit Opening Keynote speaker, says.

Additionally, Summit registrants will randomly be selected to win up to 20 different prizes, provided by BroadcastHER Summit Sponsor HyperX. These include the HyperX Quadcast S microphone and a HyperX Streamer Pack, including a HyperX Cloud Core headset and HyperX Solocast microphone.

"I had the honor of joining some incredible women, in the 2020 BroadcastHER Summit. To be asked to be the keynote speaker at this year's summit is an honor, as the BroadcastHER Summit does such an amazing job at empowering and uplifting women," says cupahnoodle , Twitch Ambassador and 2021 BroadcastHER Summit Closing Keynote speaker.

To register for the BroadcastHER Summit, tickets can be purchased for $15 through Friday, October 22nd at midnight PST on Eventbrite . The All-Women Apex Legends Tournament is scheduled for Day 2 of the BroadcastHER Virtual Summit on October 24th between 8AM – 12:45PM PST. To learn more and register for the tournament, visit the registration page here .

1,000 Dreams Fund's BroadcastHER Summit Line-Up

Saturday, October 23:

Opening Keynote by Dr. Lindsey Migliore (@GamerDoc) - Licensed Physician, Executive Director of Queer Women of Esports, Wellness & Performance Consultant for Evil Geniuses, and Co-editor of the Handbook of Esports Medicine

- Licensed Physician, Executive Director of Queer Women of Esports, Wellness & Performance Consultant for Evil Geniuses, and Co-editor of the Handbook of Esports Medicine Levelling Up: Running Diverse Game Studios with Son M., Emmett Nahil , Sofia Leigh , Morgan (JustMorganTime), Dani LaLonders, & Jenny Windom

with Son M., , , Morgan (JustMorganTime), Dani LaLonders, & 1,000 Ways to Break Into Gaming with Katy Bentz , Janet Garcia , & more!

with , , & more! Turning Your Passion Into Your Career with OhSnapItsLi, Jourdan Kerl , Mary Gushie , MermaidRoyal, metalandcoffee_, & Elisa Choi

with OhSnapItsLi, , , MermaidRoyal, metalandcoffee_, & Queer Esports: From NPC to Main Character with camillapanda, Amanda Solomon , Gillian Linscott (Kendryx), Mama Rosa, CatJeans, & Klarissa Armada

with camillapanda, , (Kendryx), Mama Rosa, CatJeans, & Finding Success as a Charity Streamer with CalamityDarling, PleasantlyTwstd, Ashlinaa, Elliejoypanic, TiffanyWitcher, & MsAshRocks

Confirmed Panelists:

Klarissa Armada - Product Manager for Ubisoft leading For Honor's Competitive Program

Son M. - Studio Director and Co-Founder of Perfect Garbage Studios

Emmett Nahil - Narrative Director and Co-Founder of Perfect Garbage Studios

JustMorganTime - Lead Programmer at Soft Not Weak

Dan LaLonders - Lead Producer of ValiDate Struggling Singles in your Area at Soft Not Weak

Jenny Windom - Lead Producer & Community Developer for Soft Not Weak

PleasantlyTwstd - Lead Artists for Into The Motherlands

MsAshRocks - Tiltify Community Manager & Partnered Twitch Streamer

Members from Queer Women of Esports

Sunday, October 24th: Apex Legends All-Women Tournament with Brown Girl Gamer Code

The tournament will officially kick off with an opening including hosts Imfamousx1x, ReconRic, and wemakeup_steam at 8AM PST

Up to 60 tournament registrants will compete against each other in a six round Apex Legends tournament for cash prizes.

Official Summit closing with keynote speaker cupahnoodle , Content Creator, Twitch Ambassador, and member of the Twitch Safety Council, and 1,000 Dreams Fund CEO & Founder Christie Garton at 3PM PST

About 1,000 Dreams Fund

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national nonprofit that empowers the dreams of talented young women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $400,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

About Twitch Women's Alliance

The Twitch Women's Alliance program is dedicated to supporting women creators on Twitch. The primary objectives are to build a direct support network, develop targeted educational and social programs, and increase representation of women in the Twitch community. Twitch Women's Alliance aims to strengthen the Twitch community and amplify, support and uplift all women streamers.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and F1™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .

EA SPORTS, Ultimate Team, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

About Brown Girl Gamer Code

Brown Girl Gamer Code is a Global Digital Community for Women of Color in Gaming and Technology! One main focus of BGGC is to broaden the scope of representation in the video game world, not just in terms of characters, but behind the scenes as well. Our work is guided by six pillars which include, Representation, Community, Gaming and Technology, Equity and Inclusion, Engagement, and Safety and Security. BGGC hosts live interviews featuring Women of Color in the gaming and tech industries, esports workshops, and various streaming events related to our identities, educational opportunities and more! You can find us on all socials and our website here: https://browngirlgamercode.carrd.co/

Contacts

1,000 Dreams Fund

Christie Garton

[email protected]

SOURCE 1,000 Dreams Fund

Related Links

http://1000dreamsfund.org

