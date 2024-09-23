Colgate-Palmolive Company and 1,000 Dreams Fund Partner to Launch Colgate-Palmolive Scholars Program for Women in Healthcare

The program will provide funding and mentorship to women interested in pursuing careers in the growing healthcare industry

WASHINGTON, September 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to fueling the career goals and dreams of talented young women in need, is thrilled to launch its Colgate-Palmolive Scholars Program, part of a partnership with Colgate-Palmolive Company , now in its fifth year.

The Colgate-Palmolive Scholars Program aims to provide financial support and mentorship to women who are pursuing careers in the healthcare industry. Nine winners will be selected to receive a $2,000 scholarship and a 60-minute virtual mentorship session with a Colgate-Palmolive executive.

"Many of our students want to work in the healthcare industry, but do not have the financial support that they need to fulfill their dreams whether through additional training or outside -of-the-classroom experiences that can give them a leg up," said Christie Garton, Founder and CEO of 1,000 Dreams Fund. "We have been wanting to offer a scholarship to support these students, and now, thanks to our partner, Colgate-Palmolive, our dreams have come true."

Skilled labor is facing a dramatic shortage in the years ahead, and it is most acute in the healthcare industry. With people living longer and the advancing age of the large Baby Boomer generation, a study by consulting firm Mercer projects that the U.S. would face significant healthcare worker shortages in the coming decade. By 2025, the firm forecasts a shortage of more than 400,000 home health aides and 29,400 nurse practitioners. There are also predicted shortages in other healthcare professions, including medical and lab technologists and technicians, nurse technicians.

At the same time, the healthcare industry offers some of the best career opportunities around. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical occupations is almost double that of all occupations at $75,000.

1,000 Dreams Fund's Colgate-Palmolive Scholars Program is intended to help support the development of a talent pool for the healthcare industry, while providing a clear pathway for women who want to thrive in the industry.

"Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all. We identify nonprofit organizations, like 1,000 Dreams Fund, and programs that help us create educational pathways to advance our purpose and business objectives. We are proud to expand our existing partnership to now also support women interested in careers in the healthcare industry that are relevant to our Company" said Sally Massey, Chief Human Resources Officer, Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive has been a multi-year supporter of 1,000 Dreams Fund as a founding Title Sponsor of their MentorHER Initiative as it helps the Company advance its purpose by creating educational pathways for underserved people to discover careers in industries including dentistry, dermatology, veterinary medicine, data science and research & development. The Company also partners with 1DF to enlist employee mentors to empower women and accelerate their progress into leadership.

Since its launch in 2019, MentorHER has provided over 1,000 hours of mentorship to students and has received support from leading Fortune 500 companies, including Colgate-Palmolive and HARMAN (a Samsung Company), as well as small businesses and nonprofits, including the Legal Defense Fund .

The Colgate-Palmolive Scholars Program is accepting applications through October 25. Students with career aspirations in healthcare can enter by submitting an application at this link . Winners will be selected based on the quality of their submission, including a demonstrated commitment to pursuing a career in healthcare and clear vision for how winning the Colgate-Palmolive Scholars Program will help to further accelerate progress towards their dream.

To learn more about 1,000 Dreams Fund's Colgate-Palmolive Scholars Program, visit 1,000 Dreams Fund's website .

Colgate-Palmolive Scholars Program Key Dates:

Application Available: September 18, 2024

Application Deadline: October 25, 2024

Winners will be announced the week of November 4, 2024

ABOUT THE 1,000 DREAMS FUND

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national nonprofit that empowers the dreams of talented young women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $1 Million in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

About Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, Lady Speed Stick, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached approximately 1.7 billion children and their families since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com .

