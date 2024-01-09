1,000 Dreams Fund's MentorHER Initiative Returns for Year 5 with Mentoring and New Microgrant Awards from Ongoing Title Sponsor Colgate-Palmolive

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Mentoring Month this January, 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to fueling the career goals and dreams of talented young women in need, announces the Year 5 return of MentorHER , its women's mentoring initiative.

Renewing its multi-year commitment to the program, Colgate-Palmolive Company returns as the Title Sponsor of the program. As part of its commitment to reimagine a healthier future for all people, the Company will continue to partner with 1DF by enlisting employee mentors to empower women and accelerate their progress into leadership. This year, the Company is expanding its partnership with the organization and will be awarding 9 MentorHER participants with $2,000 microgrants toward extracurricular opportunities and educational costs that help them reach their career goals and dreams. Winners will be determined through a separate application process that will open later in the year.

Mentoring programs have been shown to have a positive impact on young people. Unfortunately, many students lack access to networks and professional contacts that can provide meaningful mentorship. According to 1DF's "State of the American Girl"™ research, 70 percent of American women, ages 18-25, say they have never had a mentor. MentorHER was created to easily connect busy professionals with underserved students to create mentoring relationships that lead to success in school and beyond.

"Colgate-Palmolive is so proud to continue our partnership with 1,000 Dreams Fund and expand our relationship to help young women succeed," said Paula Davis, Chief Communications Officer, Colgate-Palmolive. "Creating pathways to education and preparing women for the workforce is a critical aspect of Colgate's commitment to our communities. We are grateful for 1,000 Dreams Fund's efforts to support women around the globe through valuable mentoring that benefits everyone."

Since its launch in 2019, MentorHER has provided over 1,000 hours of mentorship to students and has received support from leading Fortune 500 companies, including Colgate-Palmolive and HARMAN (a Samsung Company), as well as small businesses and nonprofits, including the Legal Defense Fund . Throughout the school year, MentorHER offers students a combination of 1:1 virtual mentorship connections, workshops and onsite visits to partner company headquarters. MentorHER's virtual mentorship program pairs individual women in college, graduate school and recent graduates, with professionals and executives for a one-hour, 1:1 mentorship session based on career goals and interests.

"At 1,000 Dreams Fund, we believe that it does not take a whole lot to make a big difference. Our MentorHER Initiative showcases the power of this belief. Through 1:1 mentorship sessions with CEOs to early career professionals to our intimate workshops and onsite visits, we are changing lives through the power of mentorship," said Christie Garton, founder and CEO of 1,000 Dreams Fund.

1,000 Dreams Fund will continue to announce MentorHER partners throughout the year. Individual professionals who are interested in participating as a MentorHER volunteer are encouraged to apply as well. Matches will be made on a rolling basis throughout the year.

Additional companies joining 1DF in their commitment to supporting MentorHER are listed below, with more organizations to be announced in the coming months:

Kendra Scott , a lifestyle brand headquartered in Austin, TX , providing gemstone-inspired collections that include Fashion Jewelry, Fine Jewelry, Home Goods and Beauty.

, a lifestyle brand headquartered in , providing gemstone-inspired collections that include Fashion Jewelry, Fine Jewelry, Home Goods and Beauty. HARMAN International (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things.

1,000 Dreams Fund, with support from its partners, aims to generate over 1,000 hours of mentorship service over the next year. To reach its goal, 1DF will be adding more partners to the MentorHER Initiative throughout the year as well as encouraging individual professionals to sign up. Professionals at all levels, including the C-Suite, are encouraged to participate.

How to Participate in the Virtual Mentorship Program

Mentees: College and graduate-level students as well as recent graduates nationwide may apply. International students studying in the U.S. are invited to participate. To be connected with a professional in your desired industry,

Mentors: Corporations, small businesses and nonprofit organizations are invited to partner with 1DF in this extraordinary, high-impact, employee volunteer opportunity. Individual professionals with an interest in helping the next generation of female leaders are also encouraged to participate as well. Help change a life by completing the Mentor Intake Form or contact 1DF's team for more information: [email protected].

ABOUT THE 1,000 DREAMS FUND

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national nonprofit that empowers the dreams of talented young women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $900,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.6 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

