1,000 Employers Now Offer TIAA and Nuveen's Lifetime Income Target-Date Solutions

Adoption accelerates as workers demand a restoration of guaranteed lifetime income benefits

TIAA and Nuveen have $75B in AUM in these solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA and Nuveen announced that 1,000 employers across corporate, education, government, and healthcare sectors have adopted the company's lifetime income target-date solutions.

This milestone signals a shift in how employers across a spectrum of industries increasingly recognize that guaranteed lifetime income is a highly desired worker benefit and view a target-date structure as an accessible and low-cost way to provide employees with these benefits in retirement.

"TIAA first offered annuity-embedded target-date solutions well over a decade ago because guaranteed lifetime income is key to retirement security and we wanted to offer it in the most efficient way for employers to implement and employees to access," said Kourtney Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of TIAA Retirement Solutions. "We have developed multiple solutions that can replicate that feeling of security prior generations had – at no cost or balance sheet risk to the employer."

TIAA and Nuveen's suite of lifetime income target-date solutions include TIAA RetirePlus for TIAA's non-profit institutional recordkeeping clients and Nuveen Lifecycle Income CIT Series (NLI) for all eligible plan types, including 401(k) on both TIAA's platform and third-party platforms. (The trustee for the NLI CIT series is SEI Trust Company.) TIAA has also partnered with third parties to make TIAA lifetime income available within their target date solutions.

Both RetirePlus and NLI are next-generation qualified default investment alternatives (QDIAs) that combine a familiar target-date-structure with the option for guaranteed lifetime income that never runs out.

Growth and adoption

TIAA began offering lifetime income target-date solutions in 2014 and broadly launched them in 2018. By 2022, assets in these solutions reached $10 billion. Assets surpassed $50 billion by the end of 2024. As of February 2026, TIAA and Nuveen have over $75 billion in these solutions. This is nearly three times that of the next competitor.i

Together, TIAA and Nuveen's lifetime income target-date solutions offer guaranteed retirement income to over one million American workers. More than 65 consulting firms recommend the solutions to their clients, with many placing 'buy' ratings based on the value proposition for employees.

TIAA's annuities earn their place on some of the world's most prestigious institutions' retirement plans because independent fiduciary consultants and plan sponsors recognize their value through ongoing, rigorous evaluation.

"What started as an innovation for TIAA's core nonprofit clients is becoming the standard for all retirement plans. Reaching 1,000 institutions confirms that this wasn't just the right approach for nonprofits, it's the right approach for all American workers," said Brendan McCarthy, Head of Retirement Investing at Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA. "This represents the most significant transformation in retirement plan design in a generation, and TIAA and Nuveen are leading it."

Track record of outcomes and reliability

Research conducted by consulting firm Charles River Associates, which examined 49 years of historical data from 1973 to 2021, showed that including TIAA's flagship fixed annuity as a bond substitute in a target-date solution's glidepathii led to improved retirement outcomes in over 90% of scenarios analyzed.

TIAA is able to deliver these outcomes because of its unique structure which shares profits with its participants. TIAA has paid more total lifetime income benefits than it has guaranteed every year since 1949.

TIAA is one of only three insurance groups in the U.S. to hold the highest currently offered ratings from all four leading independent rating agencies, reflecting its financial strength and ability to meet long-term guarantees.iii

"As we continue to expand access to guaranteed lifetime income through these innovative solutions, we are not just transforming retirement plans, we are beginning to bring back the promise of a more secure retirement that defined previous generations," said Gibson.

About TIAA

TIAA provides outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions.iv It paid more than $5.9 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2024v and has $1.5 trillion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2025).vi

i According to 2026 Sway Research, there was $139 billion in assets in target date strategies with embedded income at the end of 2025, up from $100 billion at the outset of 2025.

ii A glidepath is a predetermined investment strategy that automatically shifts a target date solution's asset allocation from more aggressive investments like equities to more conservative investments as the target retirement date approaches.

iii For its stability, claims-paying ability and overall financial strength, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) is a member of one of only three insurance groups in the United States to currently hold the highest rating available to U.S. insurers from three of the four leading insurance company rating agencies: A.M. Best (A++ as of 02/26), Fitch (AAA as of 02/26) and Standard & Poor's (AA+ as of 02/26), and the second highest possible rating from Moody's Investors Service (Aa1 as of 02/26). There is no guarantee that current ratings will be maintained. The financial strength ratings represent a company's ability to meet policyholders' obligations and do not apply to variable annuities or any other product or service not fully backed by TIAA's claims-paying ability. The ratings also do not apply to the safety or the performance of the variable accounts, which will fluctuate in value.

iv Based on data in PLANSPONSOR's 2025 DC Recordkeeping Survey published June 25, 2025.

v As of December 31,2024, TIAA paid out $5.9 billion in total annuity income. This figure represents all annuity income, including guaranteed and additional amounts, for all of TIAA's annuity products.

vi As of December 31, 2025, assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1.506 billion.

