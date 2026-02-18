TIAA Wealth Management Partners with Capitalize to Offer Digital IRA Rollover Solution to Address Left- Behind 401(k)s

Provides workers a way to find and consolidate their legacy retirement accounts

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA Wealth Management, a division of TIAA, today announced a partnership with Capitalize, to offer a new digital rollover experience for self-directed IRAs at TIAA. This new solution helps Americans find and consolidate left-behind retirement assets from former employers into TIAA IRAs with access to industry-leading lifetime income products.

The partnership helps address the growing challenge of left-behind 401(k) accounts driven by job changes, which now represent over $2 trillion in assetsi. The enhanced rollover process leverages Capitalize's Rollover API to help individuals locate former employer-sponsored retirement accounts and consolidate eligible assets into a TIAA IRA.

Available now across desktop and mobile platforms, this solution simplifies the rollover process for participants, enabling individuals to consolidate and manage their retirement savings with greater ease.

"Americans work hard to save for retirement, and their savings shouldn't be harder to manage after a job change," said David Nason, CEO of TIAA Wealth Management and Advice Solutions. "This partnership addresses a critical barrier in retirement planning: the friction that prevents people from consolidating and managing their savings. When we remove obstacles and simplify the process, we help millions of people keep more of their money working toward the retirement they deserve."

"We're proud to combine our innovative technology with TIAA's trusted financial products to make it easier for people to consolidate their retirement accounts. Together, we're helping Americans better save for retirement and maximize their assets on the way to a fulfilling and rewarding retirement," said Gaurav Sharma, Founder and CEO of Capitalize.

This partnership follows investment from TIAA Ventures, a strategic venture capital (VC) investment program operating within TIAA. https://www.tiaa.org/public/ventures

About Capitalize

Capitalize is an award-winning platform to help financial institutions and their users digitally locate and transfer retirement assets, such as 401(k)s. Our APIs are used by leading financial institutions to power rollovers & retirement account transfers natively for their users and our rollover platform is also available to individuals directly. Capitalize helps Americans better save for retirement by ensuring that they can easily find, transfer, and keep track of their retirement assets. Capitalize has been recognized as one of TIME's 100 Best Inventions, as well as by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea and Forbes as one of the Top 50 Financial Technology Companies in the US for multiple years. For more information, please visit https://www.hicapitalize.com/enterprise

About TIAA

TIAA provides secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions.i It paid more than $5.9 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2024ii and has $1.5 trillion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2025).iii

Learn more about TIAA

Read the latest TIAA news

­­­­LinkedIn | Facebook

https://www.hicapitalize.com/resources/the-true-cost-of-forgotten-401ks/ Based on data in PLANSPONSOR's 2025 DC Recordkeeping Survey published June 25, 2025. As of December 31,2024, TIAA paid out $5.9B in total annuity income. This figure represents all annuity income, including guaranteed and additional amounts, for all of TIAA's annuity products. As of September 30, 2025, assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1,506 billion.

©2026 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, New York, NY

TIAA Ventures holds an investment in Capitalize. This investment does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement. TIAA is not responsible for decisions based on its venture positions.

TIAA Wealth Management is a division of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), which offers investment products and services through TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC. 5212678

SOURCE TIAA