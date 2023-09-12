1,000 Military Families to be Celebrated in 12th Annual 'Westgate Salutes Military Weekend 2023' Vacation Giveaway

Westgate Has Given Away More Than 26,000 Complimentary Vacations to Active-Duty Military Personnel, Veterans and their Families

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westgate Resorts is thrilled to announce its twelfth annual Westgate Salutes Military Weekend – a heartfelt tribute to honor and celebrate the unwavering dedication of active-duty U.S. military members, veterans and Gold Star families. This year's event is scheduled for Dec. 1-3, 2023, at Westgate Vacation Villas Resort and Westgate Town Center Resort. One thousand active military families will be honored with a complimentary Orlando vacation involving live music, family-friendly activities, patriotic displays and more.

Starting Sept. 14, 2023, U.S. military members, veterans and Gold Star families can enter the giveaway by visiting WestgateSalutes.com and completing the simple online giveaway form. The submission window will remain open until Oct. 10, 2023. At the end of October, 1,000 families will be randomly selected and will be emailed to confirm their reservation, giving them ample time to plan for this well-deserved opportunity for relaxation and fun.

"As a military veteran, I am deeply honored to extend a warm welcome and provide a weekend of well-deserved pampering for these incredible American heroes," said David Siegel, founder, president, and CEO of Westgate Resorts. "Against the backdrop of great music, beautiful weather, and unwavering patriotism, we recognize the significance of quality family time for those currently serving and those who have selflessly defended our nation."

With an enduring commitment to expressing gratitude and respect for our nation's heroes, Westgate Resorts has already provided over 26,000 complimentary vacations throughout the years through this heartfelt initiative. The upcoming Westgate Salutes Military Weekend 2023 marks yet another significant milestone in this journey of appreciation.

For more information about Westgate Salutes Military Weekend 2023, please visit WestgateSalutes.com

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is the largest privately held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest resort developers in the United States. Founded in 1982 by David Siegel, the company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with seven Orlando hotel resorts and 22 themed destination resorts nationwide. Westgate Resorts locations feature more than 14,000 luxury villas and hotel rooms in popular vacation destinations throughout the United States, such as Orlando and Cocoa Beach, Florida; New York City, New York; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Branson, Missouri; and Mesa, Arizona.

In 2022, the company launched the cutting-edge World of Westgate (WOW) Loyalty Program, an exclusive program that rewards Westgate Owners and hotel guests with prestigious perks and privileges at no added cost.

The company has garnered many distinct accolades, including earning the title of "No. 1 Glamping Destination" in the USA Today 10Best 2023 Readers' Choice Awards, as well as the "2022 ACE Project of Excellence Award" from the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) for Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, recognition from Forbes Travel Advisor ranking Westgate Park City Resort & Spa as a "Recommended Resort" in its 2022 Star Awards and garnering 73 "Best of State Awards" for Westgate Park City Resort & Spa after consecutively winning 10 years in a row.

Westgate Resorts locations are known to feature a variety of unique restaurant, retail, and spa concepts, including Los Amigos Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar, Villa Italiano Chophouse, Drafts Burger Bar, Edge Steakhouse, Westgate Marketplace & Deli, and Serenity Spa by Westgate. For more information about Westgate Resorts, visit WestgateResorts.com. Find Westgate Resorts on LinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

