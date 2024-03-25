Company Founder David Siegel to Become Executive Chairman and Continue to Lead Companywide Strategic Direction

ORLANDO, Fla., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westgate Resorts, one of the largest resort developers in the United States, has appointed longtime company executive Jim Gissy as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 5, 2024. Westgate Resorts Founder David Siegel will remain Executive Chairman of the Board & President and will continue to lead all major decision-making of the company.

Westgate Resorts Names Longtime Executive Jim Gissy as Chief Executive Officer

As Westgate's Chief Executive Officer Gissy is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company's operations, sales and marketing. "It's an honor to help lead this incredible organization and work side by side with the most talented group of Team Members in the industry. I am humbled to take on this responsibility from my mentor and friend for over forty years, David Siegel."

Gissy joined Westgate Resorts in 1984 and immediately began setting sales records throughout the company and the industry. Over the next several years, he significantly expanded his management responsibilities, culminating in his appointment as Senior Executive Vice President. In 1996, Gissy was the recipient of the exclusive ARDY Award from the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) as the Top Sales Executive and has received numerous other industry accolades and awards over his forty-year career.

Siegel, Westgate Resorts' Founder, will continue to play an instrumental role in maintaining the company's vision of providing exceptional vacation experiences and will remain involved in all major company decisions. As he has done for the past decade, Siegel is primarily focused on finding ways to solve the ongoing opioid epidemic through the Victoria's Voice Foundation, named in honor of his beloved daughter. "Jim has been my right hand and friend going back forty years," Siegel said. "Jim is an exceptional leader and I could not be happier to have him assume this role at my company. The future for Westgate is very bright!"

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is the largest privately held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest resort developers in the United States. Founded in 1982 by David Siegel, the company is headquartered in Orlando with seven Orlando hotel resorts, and 22 themed destination resorts nationwide, featuring more than 14,000 luxury villas and hotel rooms in popular vacation destinations throughout the United States such as Orlando, and Cocoa Beach, Florida; New York City, New York; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Branson, Missouri; and Mesa, Arizona. In 2022, the company launched the cutting-edge World of Westgate (WOW) Loyalty Program, an exclusive program that rewards Westgate Owners and Hotel Guests with prestigious perks and privileges at no added cost. The company has garnered many distinct accolades, including the 2022 ACE Project of Excellence Award from the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) for Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, recognition from Forbes Travel Advisor ranking Westgate Park City Resort & Spa as a recommended resort in its 2022 Star Awards and 73 Best of State Awards for Westgate Park City Resort & Spa after winning ten years in a row. Westgate Resorts locations are known to feature a variety of unique restaurant, retail, and spa concepts, including Los Amigos Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar, Villa Italiano Chophouse, Drafts Burger Bar, Edge Steakhouse, Westgate Marketplace & Deli, and Serenity Spa by Westgate. For more information about Westgate Resorts, visit WestgateResorts.com. Find Westgate Resorts on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

The Zimmerman Agency

[email protected]

850-668-2222

SOURCE Westgate Resorts