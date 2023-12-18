1,000th Child Saved by LifeVac

LifeVac records its 1000th child saved by their revolutionary device

NESCONSET, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Arthur Lih came up with the concept of LifeVac, he had children in mind. In fact, it was the tragic story of a child who died from choking despite the efforts of his parents and medical professionals who were unable to resuscitate him that inspired Lih to pursue a new approach to choking emergencies. In a world where 60-year-old practices still hold sway, Lih has brought a novel and effective approach to choking emergencies.

LifeVac LLC

LifeVac is proud to announce they have received word that the 1,000th child has been saved by their revolutionary device. The save occurred in Oregon when a mother, who is an RN, used LifeVac after standard choking protocol failed to save her 8-month-old son who was choking at their home. This milestone marks another major step forward in the ongoing battle against avoidable choking deaths which LifeVac has been pursuing for over ten years. But they don't plan on stopping any time soon. One thousand children and over 1,500 lives are something to be celebrated but LifeVac plans on continuing to make their device as widely available and accessible as possible so that everyone has a rescue option.

About LifeVac LLC: LifeVac is a company known for its lifesaving airway clearance device of the same name. Founded in 2010, it is based out of Nesconset, New York. It is registered with the FDA, MHRA, and Australia ARTG. For more information go to www.lifevac.net.

Media Contact:

Laura Bonelli

[email protected]

516-659-4122

SOURCE LifeVac LLC