1,000th Child Saved by LifeVac

News provided by

LifeVac LLC

18 Dec, 2023, 08:36 ET

LifeVac records its 1000th child saved by their revolutionary device

NESCONSET, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Arthur Lih came up with the concept of LifeVac, he had children in mind. In fact, it was the tragic story of a child who died from choking despite the efforts of his parents and medical professionals who were unable to resuscitate him that inspired Lih to pursue a new approach to choking emergencies. In a world where 60-year-old practices still hold sway, Lih has brought a novel and effective approach to choking emergencies.

Continue Reading
LifeVac LLC
LifeVac LLC

LifeVac is proud to announce they have received word that the 1,000th child has been saved by their revolutionary device. The save occurred in Oregon when a mother, who is an RN, used LifeVac after standard choking protocol failed to save her 8-month-old son who was choking at their home. This milestone marks another major step forward in the ongoing battle against avoidable choking deaths which LifeVac has been pursuing for over ten years. But they don't plan on stopping any time soon. One thousand children and over 1,500 lives are something to be celebrated but LifeVac plans on continuing to make their device as widely available and accessible as possible so that everyone has a rescue option.

About LifeVac LLC: LifeVac is a company known for its lifesaving airway clearance device of the same name. Founded in 2010, it is based out of Nesconset, New York. It is registered with the FDA, MHRA, and Australia ARTG. For more information go to www.lifevac.net.

Media Contact:
Laura Bonelli
[email protected]
516-659-4122

SOURCE LifeVac LLC

Also from this source

School Just Got Safer for EVERY Child

It's a bold move, LifeVac announced that for the month of September, it will donate one FREE LifeVac to every school in the United States. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.