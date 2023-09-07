School Just Got Safer for EVERY Child

LifeVac LLC

07 Sep, 2023, 08:39 ET

LifeVac pledges to donate their life-saving device to every school in the USA

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a bold move, LifeVac announced that for the month of September, it will donate one FREE LifeVac to every school in the United States. The company announced its unprecedented plan right at the beginning of the new school year when millions of children are headed back to the classroom. Every year, children choke to death in school. There is no reason for this to happen. These frustrating and unnecessary tragedies prompted the company to set business aside and take action to save our children. Arthur Lih, CEO and inventor of LifeVac, stated, "We cannot let several more children die this year because of budget concerns. We will pay the cost. There are no excuses now for these tragedies." Schools are where children should be safe and never have to consider for even a second that this is not the case. Parents can now rest a little easier knowing there is a safe and effective method to save their children from choking should other measures fail.

Lih is also a parent and believes he needs to do the right thing, regardless of the financial ramifications. In fact, it was the death of a child that inspired him to invent LifeVac in the first place. When he heard the news of a child who choked to death despite being given the abdominal thrust and being transported by ambulance to the hospital, he knew something had to be done. Since LifeVac hit the market, it has saved over 1,200 lives but Lih doesn't plan on stopping any time soon. Once every school has their donated LifeVac, no one will have to wonder "what if…" when it comes to choking emergencies.

About LifeVac LLC: LifeVac is a company known for its lifesaving airway clearance device of the same name. Founded in 2010, it is based out of Nesconset, New York. It is registered with the FDA, MHRA, and Australia ARTG.

