$1.02 Billion Solid-State Cooling Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027

The Global Solid-State Cooling market accounted for $358.54 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1002.29 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.



Increasing knowledge of green energy and developing a focus on curbing greenhouse gas emissions, growing demand for various applications in industries such as healthcare, automotive, semiconductor and electronics are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, the higher cost compared to conventional cooling and refrigeration systems is one of the restraining factors for the market.



The solid-state cooling systems offer low upkeep and high dependability over traditional cooling and refrigeration frameworks. These frameworks are broadly utilized in electronic, medicinal, media communications, and aviation businesses. This progression in the technology stems from the development of new semiconductor materials and the research that explores the potential thermoelectric cooling.



Based on End User, the Aerospace segment is likely to have a huge demand in emerging countries due to reduction of weight associated with the thermal management systems and high efficiency in cooling in the aerospace industry.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for consumer goods, industrial automation, and healthcare monitoring are the major drivers of this region.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key players profiled in the Solid-State Cooling market include



Z-Max

Thermonamic Electronics

Thermion Company

TEC Microsystems

TE Technology

RMT Ltd

Phononic

P&N Technology

O-Flexx Technologies

Micropelt

Laird Thermal Systems

Kryotherm

Kelk Ltd.

II-VI Marlow

HUI Mao

HI-Z Technology

Ferrotec

Everredtronics

Crystal Ltd.

Alphabet Energy

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Solid-State Cooling Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Thermocycler

5.3 Single Stage

5.4 Multi Stage



6 Global Solid-State Cooling Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cooling Systems

6.2.1 Chillers

6.2.2 Air Conditioner

6.3 Refrigeration System

6.3.1 Freezers

6.3.2 Refrigerators



7 Global Solid-State Cooling Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumer

7.3 Semiconductor and Electronics

7.3.1 Microprocessor Cooling

7.3.2 Semiconductor Wafer Probes

7.3.3 Laser Diode Cooling

7.4 Automotive

7.5 Healthcare

7.6 Other End Users

7.6.1 Industrial

7.6.2 Aerospace

7.6.3 Research



8 Global Solid-State Cooling Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling



