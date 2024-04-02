Solid-State Batteries Patent Monitoring Service 2024: Track the Latest Technology Developments and Stay Ahead of Technology Trends

DUBLIN, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid-State Batteries Patent Quarterly Monitor" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Solid-State Batteries patent monitoring service allows you to take advantage of a quarterly-updated Excel file and benefit from both quarterly analysis reports and direct interaction with our analysts.

The up-to-date files include new patents, expired/abandoned patents, patent transfers (re-assignment, licensing) and patent litigation/opposition. The patents are categorized by supply chain position (electrolyte, electrode, cell, pack and system), electrolyte type (polymer, inorganic/polymer, inorganic) and inorganic electrolyte materials (Argyrodite, Thio-LISICON, Sulfide Glass Ceramic, Oxide Glass Ceramic, Perovskite, Anti-perovskite, LISICON, Garnet, NASICON, etc.). This useful Excel patent database allows for multi-criteria searches including priority date, patent assignees, claims, legal status of patents and technology segments.

The quarterly PDF reports provide the IP trends over the last three months, with a close look at the key IP players, newcomers, and key patented technologies. Direct access to our analysts offers you on-demand Q&A sessions and discussion regarding trends, analyses, specific patented technologies or a company's IP portfolio in the solid-state battery field.

How are battery players getting ready for the solid-state revolution?

Li-ion battery developments are driven by automotive applications. One of the major drawbacks of the conventional Li-ion battery for this application is the use of flammable liquid electrolytes resulting in critical and major safety issues. This could be overcome by replacing them with a solid-state battery, using solid electrodes and solid electrolytes.

Solid-state microbatteries are already commercially available, but the materials and methods used for their manufacture are extremely difficult to translate into bulk-size battery manufacture on a cost-effective basis. Solid-state battery developments are accelerating, and several companies are announcing their arrival on the market in 2020-2025, resulting in intensive patenting activity at all levels of the supply chain (electrolyte, electrode, cell, pack and system).

With the growing number of players involved in solid-state battery development, the variety of newly established solid-state battery consortiums, and the strong interest of EV/HEV makers (Toyota, BMW, Volkswagen, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, Hyundai), the solid-state battery is likely entering a new era. In this context, patent analysis perfectly complements market research to offer a deep understanding of the competitive solid-state battery-related landscape, to anticipate changes, detect business opportunities early, get ahead of cutting-edge technology developments, and understand competitors' strategies.



Keep an eye on your competitors' IP activities and their future intentions

With the help of the patent monitoring service, you will be aware of your competitors' current patenting activities, their IP dynamics, patent transfers including acquisitions and licenses, patent litigation, technology development and R&D strategies. You will also be able to detect newcomers early in your business area.

Keep track of the latest technology developments and get ahead of technology trends

By keeping note of any recent patent filings, you can track the latest innovations in the field. You will get details on claimed inventions and you can follow technology developments. New technical solutions could inspire and improve your R&D activity.

Prevent registration of IP rights that may be harmful to your business

You will obtain information on patent applications filed even before exclusive rights have been granted and you can react in time to prevent registration of IP rights that may be harmful to your business.

React in time to infringements and mitigate legal risks

Monitoring newly-issued patents allows you to regularly assess your freedom-to-operate, ensuring your products or processes are not covered patents and thus they can be manufactured, sold or used safely withoutinfringing valid IPrightsowned byothers.

Take advantage of free technologies and decrease R&D project risks

By tracking both expired patents and abandoned patents, you will be able to identify inventions entering the public domain that you can use safely for your development.

Understand the current IP trends and IP strategy of competitors

On a quarterly basis, the report will provide the IP trends over the last three months, with a close look at key IP players, newcomers and key patented technologies. Main patent applicants and their inventions, blocking patents, promising patents and key newly expired or abandoned patents will be highlighted.

Access to an IP analyst

Take advantage of direct interaction with our analysts by phone and/or email and get specific input for specific patented technologies and company IP portfolios through on-demand Q&A sessions and discussion (100 hours per year).

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

KEY FACTS OF THE QUARTER

Overview

New patent applications Overview (countries of patent filings and main patent applicants) Main patent applicants vs. Technical segments Newcomers in solid-state battery patent landscape Main IP collaborations Production chain position vs. Electrolyte materials (number of patent families and main patent assignees)

New granted patents Main patent assignees Main patent assignees vs. Technical segments Production chain position vs. Electrolyte materials (number of patent families and main patent assignees)

Most notable dead patents (expired or abandoned patents)

New patent transfers

FOCUS ON MAIN IP PLAYERS OF THE QUARTER

For each patent assignee:

Overview of IP activity

Production chain position vs. Electrolyte materials

Notable patents selected by member of the analysis team

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Toyota

Samsung

Murata/Sony

Panasonic/Sanyo

Enevate

Cosmx Battery

