$1.1 Billion Worldwide Facility Security Industry is Expected to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020
Mar 12, 2021, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facility Security - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global facility security market to reach $2.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Facility Security estimated at US$ 1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $307.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR
The Facility Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 307.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 506.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 9.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):
- ADT Inc.
- Anixter International Inc.
- Axis Communications
- Bosch Building Technologies
- Cisco Systems
- G4S plc
- Genetec
- Hikvision Digital Technology Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International plc
- Kastle Systems
- Pelco by Schneider Electric
- Secom Co.
- STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions
- Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.;
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Facility Security Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 34
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gppmuf
