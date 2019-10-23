$1.14 Billion PAEK (PEK, PEEK, PEKK) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PAEK Market by Type (PEK, PEEK, PEKK), Fillers(Glass filled, Carbon filled, Unfilled),Application (Oil & gas, Electricals & Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace), Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of PAEK market was USD 765.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,149.0 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The growth of the PAEK market is mainly driven by increasing demand in the oil & gas, aerospace, automotive, and electrical & electronics industries, globally. Oil and gas is the fastest-growing application of PAEK that is projected to register a CAGR of 5.9%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.



PAEK is a high-performance polymer that possesses superior characteristics to substitute metals in a varied range of high-performance applications. Applications that require high-temperature performance, high strength, and stiffness are actively replacing metal-based components with the PAEK-based components. These components comprise industrial pumps, valves and seals, car components, aircraft components, connectors, and surgical instruments and medical implants. Victrex PLC (U.K.) has been an active player in this market since 1993 that has dominated the market for a decade prior to the entry of big giants like Solvay S.A. (Belgium) and Evonik Industries AG (Germany) into the market in 2006 and 2005, respectively.



Europe is the largest market for PAEK however APAC is the fastest-growing region for the PAEK market, owing to the rising population, rapid urbanization, and strong economic growth, which are driving the electrical & electronics industry and thus boosting the PAEK market. The emerging economies, primarily India and China, are the key manufacturing hubs of PAEK in the region. The rising population in these countries and the rapid economic expansion are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market in the region.



The market is dominated by some of the key global players. A large number of regional players are also competing for market share, contributing to the competitive rivalry among major players. Some of the global companies involved in the PAEK market are Victrex PLC (UK), Solvay S.A. (Belgium) and Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

