$1.2 Billion Female-Founded RIA Selects Beacon Pointe Advisors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Pointe Advisors ("Beacon Pointe") introduces its latest acquisition of Hemington Wealth Management ("Hemington") in Falls Church, VA, and Chicago, IL, reinforcing its commitment to women-led leadership and client excellence. With this acquisition, Beacon Pointe's assets under advisement (AUA) rise to approximately $55 billion, marking the firm's fifth female-led team addition and 12th transaction this year. As Beacon Pointe continues to grow as the largest female-led RIA in the nation, allWEALTH® remains the driving force behind a holistic, nationwide client wealth experience built on trust and personalized service.

At Hemington Wealth Management, three core elements define its business model: true wealth management integrates relationship management, advanced planning, and investment consulting – all powered by enduring values and a client-first approach. With offices in Falls Church, VA, and Chicago, IL, Hemington serves high-net-worth individuals and families, with a dedicated focus on female clients, and offers a broad range of wealth management services, including portfolio management. The team of 16 seasoned professionals combines sophisticated planning with a research-driven investment philosophy centered on client alignment and purposeful impact. Led by industry thought leaders, Eileen O'Connor, MBA, CFP®, and Jen Dawson, CFP®, the $1.2 billion AUM fiduciary firm specializes in supporting women through significant life transitions, backed by deep expertise and trusted credentials. Hemington's Women of Wealth studies explore the distinct financial experiences and priorities of women, setting the firm apart through extensive, meaningful data and understanding that redefine how the industry serves female clients. Their commitment to elevating women's financial confidence and purpose complements Beacon Pointe's Women's Advisory Institute, connecting two teams that guide women with empathy, foresight, and professionalism through each chapter of their financial journey. Partner and Managing Director, Eileen O'Connor, MBA, CFP®, elaborates, "We have built a firm committed to changing the outcomes of our clients' lives and are excited to expand our capabilities and reach with the backing of Beacon Pointe. I am thrilled about what this partnership means for the future of our team and how it will elevate our ability to continue to deliver an outstanding client experience." Partner and Managing Director, Jen Dawson, CFP®, shares, "From our earliest conversations, it was clear that Beacon Pointe shares our passion for empowering women and delivering thoughtful, values-driven advice. Their culture and people feel like a natural fit, and we're delighted to move forward into this exciting next chapter for our clients and our team."

"Our collaboration with Hemington celebrates the continued rise of women shaping the future of wealth management," adds Beacon Pointe President Matt Cooper. "Eileen, Jen, and their team embody our vision of client care and thoughtful guidance, and together, we're expanding opportunities for women to lead, inspire, and make a lasting impact in our industry." CEO Shannon Eusey highlights, "Beacon Pointe's growth has always been guided by one goal: partnering with those who place people and purpose above all else. With Hemington, not only does our allWEALTH® platform touch many more clients' lives, but it also deepens our expertise and our ability to deliver innovative, personalized solutions for generations to come."

The acquisition of Hemington Wealth Management formally closed on November 15, 2025. Advisor Growth Strategies acted as the advisor for the Hemington Wealth Management transaction. With this transaction, Beacon Pointe Advisors now oversees approximately $55 billion in client assets, supported by more than 650 team members across 80+ offices nationwide.

