1.2 Million EVs Sold In the U.S. Last Year; Spring Break Road Trips Are Going Electric

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Break doesn't arrive all at once. From Florida beaches in early March to West Coast road trips in April, school calendars across the country stagger the season — but for many families, travel typically ramps up in mid-March. And increasingly, those trips are happening behind the wheel of an electric vehicle — a trend Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE Texas: MCY) is closely tracking as EV ownership continues to grow nationwide.

More than 1.2 million electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. in 2025, marking continued growth in EV adoption nationwide. Today, EVs account for roughly 8–9% of new vehicle sales, according to industry data, and AAA reports that nearly two-thirds of Americans would consider going electric for their next vehicle.

That shift means more first-time EV road trippers navigating range planning, charging networks and battery performance in real-world conditions.

"Electric vehicles are no longer niche — they're mainstream," said Steve Ward, Director of Strategic Planning and Enterprise Risk Management at Mercury Insurance. "As more families choose EVs for Spring Break travel, preparation is key. Planning charging stops, understanding how weather impacts battery range and building in flexibility can turn a potential stress point into a smooth, confident road trip."

The EV Road Trip Reality

The good news: the U.S. now has more than 60,000 public charging stations and more than 170,000 individual charging ports, with infrastructure expanding rapidly along major travel corridors.

The planning reality: EV range can drop by 10% to 30% in cold or high-speed highway driving, depending on conditions. Add luggage, passengers and air conditioning — and range estimates can shift.

Mercury Insurance recommends families take a proactive approach before heading out.

Mercury's Spring Break EV Travel Tips

Plan charging stops in advance.

Use route-planning tools that identify compatible fast chargers along your trip. Don't rely on a single charging location — have a backup in mind.

Understand your true range. Highway speeds, elevation changes and cargo weight can reduce battery efficiency. Build in a range cushion instead of running down to single digits.

Download charging network apps before departure. Set up accounts, payment methods and review station availability ahead of time to avoid delays at the charger.

Check your charging equipment. Bring your portable charging cable and confirm it's in working condition — especially if you're staying at a vacation rental where home charging may be available.

Review your insurance coverage. EVs often carry higher repair costs due to advanced battery systems and specialized parts. Make sure your coverage limits align with your vehicle's value.

Prepare for traffic surges. Spring Break congestion can increase idle time and detours. Monitor traffic patterns and adjust charging strategy accordingly.

"Spring Break is about relaxation, not range anxiety," Ward added. "A little preparation — just like mapping your destination or booking a hotel — makes all the difference. With EV ownership growing every year, we want families to feel informed, confident and ready to enjoy the ride."

As EV adoption continues to expand and infrastructure improves, road trips are increasingly electric. With the right planning, families can focus less on the battery gauge — and more on the beach, the mountains or wherever their Spring Break takes them.

