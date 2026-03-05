10,000 U.S. Storms Turn Severe Each Year -- Mercury Insurance Urges Pre-Storm Action

With 5,000 hail events and peak tornado months ahead, families urged to act now

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States experiences roughly 100,000 thunderstorms each year — and about 10% escalate into severe storms capable of producing damaging hail, tornadoes and destructive wind. As peak tornado and hail season approaches, Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE Texas: MCY) is urging homeowners and drivers to take preventive steps before the most volatile weather arrives.

Spring is peak season for severe thunderstorms, especially in Texas and Oklahoma, where tornado activity ramps up from April through June.

Texas led the nation in preliminary tornado reports in 2025 with 162 twisters, followed closely by Illinois with nearly 150 — a clear reminder of how frequently severe storms threaten homes and vehicles.

Damage can escalate quickly. A single tornado near Houston in November 2025 damaged more than 100 homes.

Risk isn't limited to the Plains. Georgia typically peaks from March through May, Illinois from April through June, and in the Northeast, New York and New Jersey see their highest tornado activity from June through August — extending the severe weather season well beyond spring.

"Severe weather can create significant damage in a matter of minutes, which is why preparation ahead of the season matters," said Steve Bennett, Head of Climate and Catastrophe Science at Mercury Insurance. "Reducing that risk often comes down to a few practical steps taken early — protecting vulnerable property, paying attention to forecasts, and understanding coverage before severe weather arrives."

Regional Risk: Where Severe Weather Hits Hardest

Texas & Central Plains: Hail Alley

Large hail can damage roofs, siding, solar panels and vehicles in minutes. Texas consistently leads the country in hail-related insurance claims.

Prepare by:

Parking vehicles under cover when severe weather is forecast

Inspecting roofing materials and sealing vulnerable areas

Trimming trees and securing loose outdoor property

Midwest & Southeast: Tornadoes and Destructive Winds

High-wind events and tornadoes can cause structural roof failure, downed power lines and widespread debris damage.

Prepare by:

Reinforcing garage doors

Securing patio furniture and outdoor equipment when severe weather is forecast

Reviewing wind coverage limits in homeowners policies

California: Atmospheric Rivers and Flood Risk

California's severe weather looks different from the tornado and hail threats common in Texas and the Plains. Much of the state's weather-related property risk is tied to atmospheric rivers during the cooler months, when heavy rain can drive flooding, runoff and debris flows — especially in and below wildfire burn scars. On average, about 75% of California's annual precipitation falls from November through March.

Prepare by:

Clearing gutters and storm drains

Moving vehicles to higher ground during flood watches

Evaluating separate flood insurance coverage, as standard homeowners policies do not cover flood damage

Vehicles at Elevated Risk During Spring Storms

Hail, falling debris and flash flooding are leading drivers of spring auto claims. Comprehensive coverage typically protects against these perils.

"Vehicles are often exposed during fast-moving storm systems," Bennett said. "Covered parking, paying attention to weather alerts and understanding your coverage can significantly reduce both disruption and out-of-pocket costs."

Why Acting Before the Storm Matters

Severe storm losses have steadily increased due to expanding development in high-risk areas and rising material and labor costs. Proactive maintenance and risk awareness can help:

Reduce claim severity

Prevent secondary water intrusion damage

Shorten recovery timelines

"Insurance helps families recover," Bennett added. "But resilience begins before the first weather warning."

