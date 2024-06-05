1,4-Butanediol Market worth $11.1 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "1,4-Butanediol Market".

193 – Tables

53 – Figures

191– Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=685

The Gamma Butyrolactone, by application, is expected to be the fastest market from during the forecast period.

Gamma Butyrolactone is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment within the 1,4-butanediol market due to several factors. This is attributed to increasing demand for GBL as a solvent and chemical intermediate across industries like pharmaceuticals, electronics, and plastics. Moreover, the growth in end-use sectors such as pharmaceuticals and electronics, particularly notable in regions like Japan, further propels the demand for gamma-butyrolactone. The favourable regulatory environment and rising adoption of gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) in pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals also contribute to its projected growth. Additionally, technological advancements enabling more efficient and cost-effective GBL production from 1,4-butanediol are expected to fuel its market expansion.

The bio-based 1,4-butanediol type segment is projected to lead the global 1,4-butanediol market during the forecast period.

Bio-based 1,4-butanediol is expected to be the fastest-growing type segment within the 1,4-butanediol market by value due to several factors. Firstly, increasing environmental concerns and regulations are driving the demand for sustainable alternatives to traditional petroleum-based chemicals. Bio-based 1,4-butanediol, derived from renewable feedstocks such as biomass and agricultural waste, aligns with these sustainability goals, making it increasingly attractive to industries seeking eco-friendly solutions. Additionally, advancements in biotechnology and fermentation processes have enhanced the efficiency and scalability of bio-based 1,4-butanediol production, reducing costs and improving accessibility. Moreover, growing consumer awareness and preference for environmentally friendly products further stimulate the adoption of bio-based 1,4 butanediol in various applications, including polymers, plastics, and pharmaceuticals.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=685

Asia Pacific in the 1,4-butanediol market is projected to grow at the largest region.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of 1,4-butanediol, in terms of value. Write in summarised way "The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for 1,4-butanediol due to several key factors. Firstly, the region's dominance in the 1,4-butanediol market is attributed to its high growth potential and increasing demand for various applications like tetrahydrofuran (THF), polyurethane (PU), and other derivatives. The market in Asia-Pacific is influenced by factors such as industrial growth, technological advancements, and a significant presence of key players like BASF SE, DCC, and others. These elements collectively contribute to the region's leading position in the 1,4-butanediol market, making it the largest market share holder in 2023.

Some of the leading players in 1,4-butanediol market are DCC (Taiwan), BASF-SE (Germany), Xinjiang Tianye Group Co., Ltd. (China), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan) and Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) among others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (Pet) & Polybutylene Terephthalate (Pbt) Resins Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Succinic Acid Market - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/1-4-butanediol-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/1-4-butanediol.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets