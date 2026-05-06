Life Science Instrumentation Market worth $92.53 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Life Science Instrumentation Market is projected to grow from about USD 63.40 billion in 2025 to USD 92.53 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

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Life Science Instrumentation Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 63.40 billion

USD 63.40 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 92.53 billion

USD 92.53 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.5%

Life Science Instrumentation Market Trends & Insights:

By technology, the other technologies segment is expected to dominate the market, with a share of 28.1% in 2025.

By application, the research applications segment accounted for the largest share of 63.8% in 2025.

By end user, the agriculture and food industries segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2031.

By region, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2031.

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The global life science instrumentation market is set to grow steadily through 2031, driven by several key trends. A major trend is the increasing adoption of advanced, hyphenated analytical instruments that offer greater precision and efficiency, particularly in drug discovery and development workflows. The increasing outsourcing of testing and analytical services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as CDMOs and CROs, aims to reduce operational costs while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Additionally, there is a growing reliance on sophisticated technologies such as mass spectrometry, advanced spectroscopy, and electrophoresis for applications including protein analysis, biomarker discovery, and quality control. Together, these trends are shaping a more technology-driven, cost-efficient, and innovation-focused landscape for the global life science instrumentation market.

By technology, the spectroscopy segment is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

The life science instrumentation market is segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, polymerase chain reaction (quantitative PCR, digital PCR), immunoassays, lyophilization, liquid handling systems, clinical chemistry analyzers, microscopy, flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing, centrifuges, electrophoresis, cell counting, and other technologies. The spectroscopy segment held the largest share of the life science instrumentation market in 2025. The growth of spectroscopy technology in life science instrumentation is largely driven by the rising need for accurate molecular characterization and detailed biomolecular analysis in both research and diagnostic settings. Continuous advancements in high-resolution detectors, laser systems, and automation are enhancing the sensitivity, precision, and throughput of analytical processes. Additionally, the expanding research focus on proteomics, metabolomics, and structural biology is accelerating the adoption of advanced spectroscopic techniques, including mass spectrometry, Raman spectroscopy, and infrared spectroscopy, for in-depth chemical and biological analysis.

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By application, the research applications segment accounted for the largest share of the life science instrumentation market in 2025.

The life science instrumentation market is segmented into research applications, clinical & diagnostic applications, and other applications. The research applications segment held the largest share of the life science instrumentation market in 2025. A key trend shaping the life science instrumentation market is the growing focus on advanced research applications, particularly in genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, which require highly sophisticated analytical and imaging technologies to study complex biological systems. This trend is further supported by increased funding from government bodies and academic institutions, as well as expanding collaborations between research organizations and the biopharmaceutical industry. Together, these factors are driving the adoption of cutting-edge life science instruments and contributing to overall market growth.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the life science instrumentation market in 2025.

The life science instrumentation market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, agriculture & food industries, environmental testing laboratories, clinical research organizations, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the life science instrumentation market in 2025. The growing prominence of biologics, biosimilars, and personalized medicine has further increased demand for highly precise instruments for proteomics, genomics, and cell analysis. Moreover, rising regulatory requirements for data accuracy and product safety, along with advances in automation, high-throughput screening, and digital analytics, are fostering greater investment in advanced, sophisticated instrumentation.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific life science instrumentation market is projected to record the highest growth from 2025 to 2031, driven by rapid advancements in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and academic research. Major industry players are expanding their manufacturing and R&D capabilities across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea to meet the growing regional demand. Increasing government funding for life science research, rising healthcare expenditures, and the establishment of biopharma manufacturing hubs are further fueling market expansion. Additionally, the growing adoption of analytical and diagnostic instruments in clinical laboratories, coupled with a shift toward precision medicine and automation, is creating significant growth opportunities for global and regional players operating in the APAC life science instrumentation market.

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Top Companies in Life Science Instrumentation Market:

The Top Companies in Life Science Instrumentation Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bruker (US), and Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), among others.

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