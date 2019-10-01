$1.44 Billion 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market - Global Outlook to 2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "1,3-Propanediol (PDO) - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market accounted for $436.72 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,442.77 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.2 % during the forecast period.

Rising demand for Polytrimethylene Terephthalate PTT, increasing use in resin application, and growing demand for environment-friendly bio-based products are the factors driving the market growth. However, the availability of substitutes with comparatively lower cost may hinder market growth.



1,3-Propanediol (1,3-PDO) is a bifunctional organic compound could potentially be used for many synthesis reactions, in particular as a monomer for polycondensations to produce polyesters, polyethers and polyurethanes. 1,3-PDO also has a number of other interesting applications such as solvents, adhesives, laminates, resins, detergents and cosmetic. 1,3 PDO can be synthesized from both bio-based and petrochemical-based sources.



By Application, Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) segment is constantly enhancing during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for PTT in various applications owing to it's durability, and ability to get dried quickly. Based on geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand is attributed to the positive regulatory circumstances to promote bio-based chemicals.



Some of the key players profiled in the 1,3-Propanediol market include



DuPont

Shangdong Mingxing

Shanghai Demao

Metabolic-Explorer

Henan Tianguan

Chenneng

DOW

Glory Biomaterial

Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd.

Hunan Rivers Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

Merck KGgA

Zhangjiagang Huamei Biomaterial Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

10 Company Profiling



