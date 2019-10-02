$1.5 Billion Patch Management Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patch Management - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Patch Management market accounted for $522.62 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,532.87 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors such as increasing demand for up-to-date applications and ideal government rules & guidelines are driving the market growth. However, low priority of vulnerability remediation act as the restraining factors for the market growth.



Moreover, developing market for mobile and web platforms and increased rupture of data and instabilities emerging out of inappropriate execution of patching solutions will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.



Patch management is essential for the testing and installation of various changes in the code to existing application or software tools. The procedure ensures repair of system vulnerabilities found post-release of the infrastructure segments. It is a service generally delivered by software companies. The software companies offer these services in order to fix bugs.



Various versions of the software are offered to evaluate the current bugs and identify a security hole. They are detected only after the initial release of a software program and patches assist in correcting these bugs. On certain occasions, patches are installed to improve certain functionalities of the program.



By deployment, On-premises segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. On-premises solutions provide organizations with full control over all their foundations, applications, frameworks, and data, which can be taken care of and managed by their own IT staff. The organizations where user credentials are critical for business activities would prefer this deployment, as it gives them the flexibility to control their IT frameworks.



By geography, Europe is likely to have a huge demand due to the high growth in emerging countries such as UK, Germany, and France in regards to the advantages of patching, combined with an expansion in the number of applications and Operating System (OS), has led to the market growth in the region.



Some of the key players in this market include Microsoft, IBM, Symantec, ManageEngine, a Division of Zoho Corporation, Avast, Chef Software, Automox, SolarWinds, Ivanti, SysAid Technologies, GFI Languard Software, Micro Focus, Qualys, ConnectWise and Jamf.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Patch Management Market, By Service

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Training and Education

5.3 Support and Integration

5.4 Consulting



6 Global Patch Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Patch Management Software

6.3 Patch Management Services



7 Global Patch Management Market, By Deployment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-Premises



8 Global Patch Management Market, By Feature

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Compliance Management and Reporting

8.3 Vulnerability Management



9 Global Patch Management Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Personal computer (PC) Terminal

9.3 Mobile Terminal



10 Global Patch Management Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Government and Defense

10.4 Retail

10.5 Education

10.6 Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

10.7 Healthcare

10.8 Other End Users

10.8.1 Energy and Utilities

10.8.2 Transportation

10.8.3 Media and Entertainment

10.8.4 Manufacturing



11 Global Patch Management Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Microsoft

13.2 IBM

13.3 Symantec

13.4 ManageEngine, a Division of Zoho Corporation

13.5 Avast

13.6 Chef Software

13.7 Automox

13.8 SolarWinds

13.9 Ivanti

13.10 SysAid Technologies

13.11 GFI Languard Software

13.12 Micro Focus

13.13 Qualys

13.14 ConnectWise

13.15 Jamf



