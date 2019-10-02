$1.5 Billion Patch Management Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027
Oct 02, 2019, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patch Management - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Patch Management market accounted for $522.62 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,532.87 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as increasing demand for up-to-date applications and ideal government rules & guidelines are driving the market growth. However, low priority of vulnerability remediation act as the restraining factors for the market growth.
Moreover, developing market for mobile and web platforms and increased rupture of data and instabilities emerging out of inappropriate execution of patching solutions will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.
Patch management is essential for the testing and installation of various changes in the code to existing application or software tools. The procedure ensures repair of system vulnerabilities found post-release of the infrastructure segments. It is a service generally delivered by software companies. The software companies offer these services in order to fix bugs.
Various versions of the software are offered to evaluate the current bugs and identify a security hole. They are detected only after the initial release of a software program and patches assist in correcting these bugs. On certain occasions, patches are installed to improve certain functionalities of the program.
By deployment, On-premises segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. On-premises solutions provide organizations with full control over all their foundations, applications, frameworks, and data, which can be taken care of and managed by their own IT staff. The organizations where user credentials are critical for business activities would prefer this deployment, as it gives them the flexibility to control their IT frameworks.
By geography, Europe is likely to have a huge demand due to the high growth in emerging countries such as UK, Germany, and France in regards to the advantages of patching, combined with an expansion in the number of applications and Operating System (OS), has led to the market growth in the region.
Some of the key players in this market include Microsoft, IBM, Symantec, ManageEngine, a Division of Zoho Corporation, Avast, Chef Software, Automox, SolarWinds, Ivanti, SysAid Technologies, GFI Languard Software, Micro Focus, Qualys, ConnectWise and Jamf.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Patch Management Market, By Service
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Training and Education
5.3 Support and Integration
5.4 Consulting
6 Global Patch Management Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Patch Management Software
6.3 Patch Management Services
7 Global Patch Management Market, By Deployment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud
7.3 On-Premises
8 Global Patch Management Market, By Feature
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Compliance Management and Reporting
8.3 Vulnerability Management
9 Global Patch Management Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Personal computer (PC) Terminal
9.3 Mobile Terminal
10 Global Patch Management Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.3 Government and Defense
10.4 Retail
10.5 Education
10.6 Information Technology (IT) and Telecom
10.7 Healthcare
10.8 Other End Users
10.8.1 Energy and Utilities
10.8.2 Transportation
10.8.3 Media and Entertainment
10.8.4 Manufacturing
11 Global Patch Management Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Microsoft
13.2 IBM
13.3 Symantec
13.4 ManageEngine, a Division of Zoho Corporation
13.5 Avast
13.6 Chef Software
13.7 Automox
13.8 SolarWinds
13.9 Ivanti
13.10 SysAid Technologies
13.11 GFI Languard Software
13.12 Micro Focus
13.13 Qualys
13.14 ConnectWise
13.15 Jamf
