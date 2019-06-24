$1.6 Bn Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Device Markets, 2024 - Peripheral Securement Devices Accounted for a Significant Share of the Market

DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Device Market by Product (Arterial, CVS, Chest, Epidural, Peripheral (Nasogastric, Endotracheal, Foley), Application (Cardiovascular, Respiratory), End User - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Catheter Securement Devices Market is Projected to Reach USD 1.6 Billion by 2024 from USD 1.1 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2024.

The growth of the market is largely driven by factors such as the growing global prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as heart diseases, strokes diabetes, and the increasing healthcare expenditure across the countries. Developing economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.

Peripheral securement devices accounted for a significant share of the market in 2019

By product type, the catheter securement devices market is segmented into arterial securement devices, central venous catheter securement devices, peripheral securement devices, chest drainage tube securement devices, abdominal drainage tube securement devices, epidural securement devices and all site devices. The central venous catheter securement devices are the fastest growing segment due to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as strokes and heart diseases.

Cardiovascular procedures segment accounted for the largest share of the catheter securement devices market in 2019

On the basis of application, the catheter securement devices market is segmented into cardiovascular procedures, respiratory procedures, gastric procedures, general surgery, urological procedures, radiology procedures and others. Catheter securement devices are used for stabilizing the catheters. This is done to reduce any kinds of catheter-related infections. Such catheters are used in major procedures such as cardiovascular, respiratory, general surgeries.

Hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the catheter securement devices market in 2019

On the basis of end user, the catheter securement devices market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, emergency clinics and diagnostic centers. Of all these end-user segments, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the catheter securement devices market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the rapidly growing aging population, the higher surgeries performed in the hospital settings and the increasing reimbursements in the hospital settings.

North America dominated the catheter securement devices market in 2019

North America, which includes the US, & Canada, accounted for the largest share of the catheter securement devices market. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the rising geriatric population, favourable government initiatives, increasing healthcare expenditure, improved healthcare infrastructure coupled with the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Catheter Securement Devices: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Catheter Securement Devices Market, By Type (2019)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Catheter Securement Devices Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases

5.2.1.2 Cost-Benefits of Securement Devices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Alternative Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies



6 Catheter Securement Devices Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Peripheral Catheter Securement Devices

6.2.1 Peripheral Catheter Securement Devices Hold the Largest Market Share Due to a Large Number of Peripheral Catheters Used in Surgeries

6.2.1.1 Foley Catheter Securement Devices

6.2.1.2 Nasogastric Tube Securement Devices

6.2.1.3 Endotracheal Tube Securement Devices

6.2.1.4 Ventriculoperitoneal Securement Devices

6.2.1.5 Continuous Nerve Block Catheter Securement Devices

6.2.1.6 Midlines Securement Devices

6.3 Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices

6.3.1 Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices are Replacing Sutures Due to Their Ease of Use and Lower Chances of Infections

6.3.1.1 Portal Securement Devices

6.3.1.2 PICC Securement Devices

6.3.1.3 Subclavian Securement Devices

6.3.1.4 Femoral Securement Devices

6.3.1.5 Jugular Securement Devices

6.4 Arterial Catheter Securement Devices

6.4.1 Arterial Securement Devices are Used for Reducing Infections at the Arterial Catheter Insertion Sites

6.5 Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices

6.5.1 Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices are Necessary for Avoiding Complications in Lung Conditions

6.6 Abdominal Drainage Tube Securement Devices

6.6.1 Low Popularity of Prophylactic Drainage Process has Hindered Overall Use of Related Securement Devices

6.6.1.1 Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Securement Devices

6.6.1.2 Jejunal Catheter Securement Devices

6.6.1.3 Umbilical Catheter Securement Devices

6.7 Epidural Securement Devices

6.7.1 Epidural Securement Devices are Used to Avoid Complications in C-Section Procedures

6.8 All-Site Securement Devices

6.8.1 Flexibility of Function Allows for Wide Applications of All-Site Securement Devices



7 Catheter Securement Devices Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cardiovascular Procedures

7.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Will Drive Market Growth

7.3 Respiratory Procedures

7.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases Will Drive Demand for Securement Devices

7.4 Gastric and Oropharyngeal Procedures

7.4.1 Growing Geriatric Population and Increase in the Prevalence of Gastric Diseases Will Drive Market Growth

7.5 General Surgery

7.5.1 Most General Surgeries are Performed in Hospital Settings

7.6 Urological Procedures

7.6.1 High Prevalence of Urological Diseases Will Increase the Demand for Catheter Securement Devices

7.7 Radiology

7.7.1 Interventional Radiology Procedures Require Multiple Catheters and Securement Devices

7.8 Other Applications



8 Catheter Securement Devices Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 High Volume of Surgeries to Drive the Demand for Catheter Securement Devices in Hospitals

8.3 Homecare Settings

8.3.1 Growing Demand for Long-Term Care in Homecare Settings to Support the Growth of This End-User Segment

8.4 Emergency Clinics

8.4.1 Rising Patient Volume in Emergency Clinics to Support the Growth of This End-User Segment

8.5 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

8.5.1 Increasing Demand for Preventive Imaging Procedures to Drive the Growth of This End-User Segment



9 Catheter Securement Devices Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US Dominates the North American Catheter Securement Devices Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increasing Awareness of CVD Will Drive Market Growth in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany Dominates the European Catheter Securement Devices Market

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 CVD is the Second-Most-Common Cause of Death in the UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Favorable Demographics Will Support the Adoption of Catheter Securement Devices in France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China Accounts for the Largest Share of the APAC Market

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Well-Developed Healthcare System and Universal Healthcare Reimbursement Policy are Expected to Drive Market Growth

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Increasing Incidence of CVD is Driving Market Growth

Company Profiles



3M Company

Company B Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International

C.R. Bard ( Becton Dickinson and Company)

and Company) Cardinal Health, Inc.

Centurion Medical Products (Medline)

Convatec, Inc.

Mc Johnson Company Inc.

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Smiths Group PLC

