$1.79 Bn Military Augmented Reality Market, 2025 Featuring BAE Systems, Google, Applied Research Association, Osterhout Design and Six15 Technologies

The military augmented reality market is estimated to account for US$ 1,797.5 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, from US$ 511.8 Mn in 2017.

The growth of military augmented reality market is heavily driven by the significant increase in demand for situational awareness technologies among the defense forces across the globe and the need for hands-free navigation capabilities. The augmented reality systems have numerous advantages in the battlefield, providing the wearer with vital information related to their surroundings, locating positions, and identifying friend or foe among others, thus saving lives. Attributing to these advantages, the defense forces in the developed countries are investing substantial amounts in procurement of augmented reality along with development of advanced technology in the field.

Moreover, the developing countries such as Mexico, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Brazil among others are also financing considerable amounts in procurement of advanced technologies including augmented reality systems for combat operations. The U.S Department of Defense is heavily investing in augmented reality systems in order to equip the armed forces with an opportunity to navigate without any hand-held GPS locator, allowing the soldier to look in one direction while simultaneously viewing the weapons point of view.

The Advanced Information Technology of Naval Research Laboratory in collaboration with Columbia University is developing Battlefield Augmented Reality Systems (BARS) for armed forces during combat operation. The key aim of BARS is to provide the armed forces in battleground with enhanced situational awareness and managing assets.



In 2017, North America led the market for military augmented reality, capturing almost 70% of the entire military augmented reality. The major factor boosting the market for augmented reality in North America is the significant investments from the United States Department of Defense in innovation, development and manufacturing of robust technologies for its armed forces and international allies. The investments from the US is fueling the market for military augmented reality in North America region.



Moreover, Canada and Mexico on the other hand exhibits fair procurement strategies of various defense products, leading the region to grow over the years. The technological giants and emerging companies in the United States such as Google, Honeywell International Inc., Applied Research Associates Inc., Six15 Technologies, and Osterhout Design Group, among others are investing substantial time and amounts for developing battlefield augmented reality in order to provide the soldiers with enhanced situational awareness and an opportunity to maneuver without carrying any hand-held GPS locator or night vision goggles.

The United States Department of Defense works closely with these companies in order to design and manufacture products and technologies as per the requirements of the army, to strengthen the armed forces operating in a battlefield. Attributing to the above mentioned factors, North American region is anticipated to exhibit prime growth rate over the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.



The market for military augmented reality consists of well-established companies as well as emerging companies namely; BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Google LLC (United States), Applied Research Association Inc. (United States), Osterhout Design Group (United States) and Six15 Technologies (United States).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study



3 Key Takeaways



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Premium Insights

4.2.1 Tactical Augmented Reality Overview

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Global Military Augmented Reality Market - By Components

4.5 Global Military Augmented Reality Market - By Product Types

4.6 Global Military Augmented Reality Market - By Functions

4.7 Global Military Augmented Reality Market - By Geography

4.8 PEST Analysis



5 Global Military Augmented Reality Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Demand for Enhanced Situational Awareness

5.1.2 Rising Need for Hands Free Navigation

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Investments in Augmented Reality for Combat Operations

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Advancement is Anticipated to Influence the Growth of Combat Augmented Reality among the Defense Forces

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6 Military Augmented Reality Market - Global

6.1 Global Military Augmented Reality Market Overview

6.2 Global Military Augmented Reality Market Forecast and Analysis



7 Global Military Augmented Reality Market Analysis - By Components

7.1 Overview

7.2 Lens

7.3 Displays

7.4 Cameras

7.5 Sensors

7.6 Memory & Processors/Controllers

7.7 Others



8 Global Military Augmented Reality Market Analysis - By Product Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Helmet Mounted Display (HMD)

8.3 Heads Up Display (HUD)

8.4 Smart Glasses

8.5 Goggles



9 Global Military Augmented Reality Market Analysis - By Functions

9.1 Overview

9.2 Night Vision

9.3 Situation Awareness

9.4 Navigation

9.5 Asset Management



10 Global Military Augmented Reality Market - Geographical Analysis



11 Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Product Mapping



13 Global Military Augmented Reality Market - Key Company Profiles



BAE Systems

Applied Research Associates, Inc.

Google LLC

Osterhout Design Group

Six15 Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8wz6cg/1_79_bn_military?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-79-bn-military-augmented-reality-market-2025-featuring-bae-systems-google-applied-research-association-osterhout-design-and-six15-technologies-300632916.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

