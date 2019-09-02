$1.8 Bn Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Markets, 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market by Component (Services, Software), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems market is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2024 from USD 1.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.7%.

Growth in the eTMF systems market can be attributed primarily to the rising adoption of eTMF systems, a growing number of clinical trials, partnerships between biopharma companies & CROs, increasing funding to support clinical trials, and the growth in the R&D spending by pharma & biotech companies. Emerging countries are expected to provide significant opportunities for players in the market. However, budget constraints, data privacy issues, and a dearth of skilled professionals will challenge market growth in the coming years



Some of the prominent players operating in the electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems market include Veeva Systems (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Phlexglobal Limited (UK), TransPerfect Global Inc. (US), Aurea Software (US), LabCorp (US), and Wingspan Technology, Inc. (US).



These companies focus on organic and inorganic strategies, such as product deployments, partnerships, and solution enhancements to gain a competitive edge in the market.

