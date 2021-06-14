1-800 Contacts Wins Landmark Case Against FTC Antitrust Complaint

DRAPER, Utah, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800 Contacts, the largest online retailer of contact lenses in the U.S., has triumphed in a five year battle with the FTC.

On Friday, June 11, 2021, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled that the Federal Trade Commission failed to provide evidence to support claims of anticompetitive practices. The court's decision confirms that the original complaint had no evidentiary merit and the agreements were lawfully put in place to protect 1-800 Contacts' trademark.

The final ruling states that the FTC "incorrectly concluded that the agreements are an unfair method of competition" and the court sent the case back to the commission with orders to dismiss the administrative complaint.

"Late last week 1-800 Contacts won a complete victory in our challenge to the FTC's ruling alleging we engaged in anti-competitive search marketing practices," said John Graham, CEO of 1-800 Contacts. "We were confident the FTC lacked evidence to justify their claims, and we feel vindicated with the Second Circuit court's decision. Today's ruling is another win for consumers and a confirmation of our 26-year mission as a champion of consumer choice in vision care."

Founded in 1995, 1-800 Contacts was the first company to deliver contact lenses direct to consumers, creating needed competition in the vision care industry. Since then, the company has delivered innovative offerings and a customer-centric approach, which has helped make them one of the most successful DTC brands today.

1-800 Contacts is the original disruptor of the vision industry. The brand is well-known for efficient, high-quality, and delightful customer service and has advocated relentlessly on behalf of customers, paving the way for a new generation of DTC brands. 1-800 Contacts is the largest seller of contact lenses in the U.S., serving more than 20 million customers for the last 26 years. The growing portfolio of innovative 1-800 Contacts brands includes Liingo Eyewear, 6over6, Boomerang, and Premium Vision.

