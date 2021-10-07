1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Further Expands Its Corporate Gifting Capabilities with Launch of Hero, Powered by SmartGift, Creating the Definitive Destination for Engaging Today's Distributed Workforce

"The rapid shift to remote work as more organizations adopt hybrid work policies, has amplified the need for companies to develop stronger and more meaningful professional relationships with employees and clients," said Chris McCann, CEO, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "As we constantly look to solve more of our business customers' gifting and engagement needs, we worked with SmartGift to develop and deeply integrate Hero into our existing portal, providing an engagement-as-a-service offering that helps human resource professionals, managers, and leaders achieve their rewards and recognition goals. What's resulted is a comprehensive destination for engaging the workforce of today and tomorrow. With the ability to track campaigns, measure success, and provide recommendations for future efforts, we're helping organizations maximize their investment in their teams."

Available to 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. business customers nationwide, the newly launched Hero platform enables organizations to:

Increase Engagement at Virtual or In-Person Events: With the new Gift Tray feature, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. business customers now have the ability to send meeting participants a gift to enjoy during, or as a follow up to, conferences, meetings, workshops, and more, through one convenient link. This link, which can be shared on the organization's channel of choice, including Slack, Microsoft Teams, Google Meets, Zoom, and others, makes it easy to engage multiple recipients without the need of a physical address. First-to-market with Gift Tray, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is helping organizations make virtual or onsite events even more engaging and collaborative – just in time for the holiday season.

Simplify Large-Scale Recognition Programs: With automation capabilities, companies can ensure they never miss an opportunity to recognize associates or clients. By connecting directly to a third-party CRM or HR platform, or by simply uploading a file into the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. corporate gifting portal, organizations can easily identify specific gifting occasions and create rules to help ensure associates and clients feel recognized and appreciated year after year. Once the rule (e.g. "send employee a gift on their work anniversary") is in place, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. handles the rest.

Seamlessly Execute One-to-Many Gifting: The Campaigns functionality makes one-to-many gifting quick and easy. Without the need of a physical address, organizations can maintain authentic connections at scale for holidays, special occasions, or just because.

Easily Measure Engagement Efforts: Business customers have access to engagement metrics that allow them to see who has been sent a gift, who accepted, what they accepted, and more, all through one comprehensive dashboard. With this data, organizations can gain valuable insights into their engagement efforts and strategically plan for future initiatives.

Each of these exciting new innovations allow recipients to digitally unwrap and preview gifts, choose the delivery date and address, and in some cases, swap the gift for another item.

"1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. continues to lead the way in corporate gifting, as they become the first-to-market with our Hero platform," said Monika Kochhar, Founder and CEO, SmartGift. "Hero combines in-person, hybrid, and remote use-cases while integrating with today's most popular work channels like Slack, Salesforce, Zoom, and more. Already, the results have been tremendous. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. customers using Hero have experienced significantly higher open rates, employee appreciation rates, and lead generation rates compared to industry standards."

Corporate customers can learn more about how 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is providing engagement-as-a-service to organizations and helping them build meaningful professional relationships by visiting the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. corporate gifting website here: corporategifts.1800flowers.com/hero.

