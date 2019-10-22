1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Launches 2019 Holiday Gift Collection To Help Smile Farms Create Employment Opportunities For People Of Differing Abilities

"It's estimated that 80% of adults in the United States with a developmental disability are unemployed, making the work of Smile Farms more important than ever," said Chris McCann, Chief Executive Officer, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "Through this special holiday gift collection, we invite our customers to help us support Smile Farms in expanding on its mission to generate job opportunities for people who are differently-abled and provide them with a way to contribute impactfully to their local communities."

Smile Farms strives to create work opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities. Through their employment at Smile Farms, adults and young adults can master new skills, experience teamwork, give back to their communities and take home a paycheck. Smile Farms supports this underserved population through its eight locations throughout the U.S. – and counting.

"We're so appreciative of all the support 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and its talented team provide to Smile Farms year-round – through volunteering their time and resources, and being proud brand ambassadors who stand behind our mission," said Jennifer Low, Vice President, Smile Farms Inc. "This holiday initiative is a wonderful example of all they do for us. Donations are essential to growing Smile Farms, and the funds raised from this special collection will go a long way in helping us create more jobs for individuals with differing abilities."

Items featured in the 2019 holiday gift collection to benefit Smile Farms are:

While helping give back to Smile Farms, customers can also save by becoming members of the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which offers free standard shipping and no service charge for one full year on purchases made across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

*Net Proceeds is defined as the gross sales price of the eligible product purchased excluding any and all taxes, service charges, shipping and handling charges and less any discounts, gift certificates, promotional offers, credits, rebates, chargebacks, refunds and credit card processing fees. Products in the Smile Farms® collection are not eligible for discounts or combinable with offers. Void where prohibited.

