1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Launches Campaign to Support GLAAD

The Pride Bouquet , available across the company's family of brands, features kaleidoscope roses with one or two dozen stems. It is available with or without a coordinating vase and can be shipped anywhere within the continental United States. Bouquets will be delivered with a special card message, so recipients know their gift-giver has supported GLAAD with their purchase, along with a limited edition "No Limits On Love" keepsake pin, available while supplies last.

For more than 35 years, GLAAD has worked through the media to shape the narrative and drive the dialogue that leads to cultural change, all while protecting everything that has already been accomplished by the LGBTQ+ community.

"Our company seeks to inspire more human expression, connection, and celebration – for everyone," said Chris McCann, CEO of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "We are pleased to demonstrate our Pride by continuing to support GLAAD as we work together to create a world where everyone can live the life they love."

The 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. x GLAAD campaign continues the company's #NoLimitsOnLove creative of acceptance and love without limits. Campaign details can be found by visiting a dedicated landing page, which encourages everyone to "Gift It. Love it. Show It." Here, customers will find a blog series, including how GLAAD is fighting for LGBTQ+ representation and the symbolism of flowers in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as a joy-filled video featuring an original poem celebrating the idea of growing and blooming together.

Customers can further share their limitless love with friends and family during Pride Month by shopping from a collection of celebratory products from Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, 1-800-Flowers.com, Cheryl's Cookies, Shari's Berries, The Popcorn Factory, and more. People can also show their Pride by sending complimentary e-Cards, or by downloading themed virtual backgrounds. Additionally, an LGBTQ+ community is available through 1-800-Flowers.com Connection Communities, where customers can connect with others who have walked their path and find peer-to-peer support around shared life experiences.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Company's ecommerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Shari's Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's Bakery®, Stock Yards® and Simply Chocolate®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco℠, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was named to the Forbes 2021 Best Small Companies List. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com or follow @1800FLOWERSInc on Twitter.

*"Net Proceeds" is defined as the gross sales price of the product less any and all taxes, service charges, shipping and handling charges, discounts, gift certificates, promotional gift certificates, promotional offers (e.g., airline miles, points, e-money, etc.) credits, rebates, chargebacks, refunds, credit card processing fees and gift certificate cancellations. GLAAD is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization – EIN 13-3384027

