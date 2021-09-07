1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Hire More Than 10,000 Seasonal Associates Nationwide, Increasing its Workforce 4X Heading into the Holiday Season

"We look forward to welcoming our many seasonal associates each year as they play an integral role in helping us deliver millions of holiday smiles," said Steve Lightman, Group President, Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "Our seasonal team members benefit from competitive wages, flexible schedules, product giveaways, raffles, a generous employee discount applicable across our family of brands, and more. With a robust incentive program and our commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive workplace, we're providing a welcoming, safe, and fun environment where all our team members feel respected, valued, and empowered."

The majority of seasonal roles are being offered in Illinois, Ohio, and Oregon, including some work-from-home positions. Year-round positions are also available across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands, and seasonal associates may be considered for permanent roles once the holiday period concludes.

Interested candidates can learn more about employment opportunities and apply for positions online at: https://www.1800flowersinc.com/careers.

Video b-roll and hi-res imagery can be found at: https://www.1800flowersinc.com/news-and-media/media-assets.

A bout 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Company's e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Shari's Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's Bakery®, Stock Yards® and Simply Chocolate®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco℠, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized among the top 5 on the National Retail Federation's 2021 Hot 25 Retailers list, which ranks the nation's fastest-growing retail companies. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com or follow @1800FLOWERSInc on Twitter.

