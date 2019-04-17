1-800-Flowers.com® Introduces 2019 Local Artisan Collection

Each year, 1-800-Flowers.com hosts a number of Local Artisan Design Workshops, bringing together select groups of florists from across the country to discuss trends, share ideas and collaborate with its product development and merchandising teams. As part of these workshops, florists use their creativity and design expertise to develop unique product concepts for seasonal and everyday occasions. Exceptional designs are selected to become part of the 1-800-Flowers.com Local Artisan Collection, and the arrangements become available for sale nationwide.

"The Local Artisan Design Workshop is one of our signature programs for bringing constant innovation to our product assortment," said Valerie Ghitelman, Vice President, Product Development and Design, 1-800-Flowers.com. "Each arrangement featured in the Local Artisan Collection is a reflection of the design expertise, imagination and local flair that are hallmarks of the thousands of talented florists we work with in communities across the country. We are so proud to offer this exclusive collection, just as our customers get ready to celebrate mom on her special day."

Arrangements in this year's collection range from $39.99 - $124.99 and are available now at 1-800-Flowers.com.

The 11 florists whose designs are showcased in the 2019 Local Artisan Collection are:

Customers can learn more about these talented florists and stay up-to-date on all the differentiated product offerings at 1-800-Flowers.com via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the Petal Talk blog.

About 1-800-Flowers.com ®

For more than 40 years, 1-800-Flowers.com has offered truly original floral arrangements, plants and unique gifts to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, everyday occasions and deliver comfort during times of grief. Backed by a caring team obsessed with service, 1-800-Flowers.com provides customers thoughtful ways to express themselves and connect with the most important people in their lives. 1-800-Flowers.com is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

SOURCE 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Related Links

http://1-800-FLOWERS.COM

