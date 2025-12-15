1-800-Packouts names Tim Williamson as new Vice President of Operations

Seasoned franchise operations leader will strengthen system performance and support national expansion

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-Packouts, a trusted provider of content packout and restoration services, announces Tim Williamson as its new Vice President of Operations. Williamson brings more than 30 years of experience leading multi-unit service organizations, including extensive work in franchise operations, restoration services and business coaching for contractors nationwide.

1-800-Packouts has named Tim Williamson as its new Vice President of Operations.

Williamson's background includes founding and scaling his own restoration company to $10 million in annual revenue, and opening and growing a BELFOR Property Restoration branch to more than $38 million. His track record of driving profitable growth, implementing operational systems and developing high-performing teams positions him to strengthen the operational foundation of 1-800-Packouts as the brand continues its rapid growth.

"Tim brings a rare blend of franchise expertise, operational discipline and entrepreneurial leadership," said Stefan Figley, President of 1-800-Packouts. "He understands what it takes to grow a restoration business from the ground up and will equip our franchise owners with the systems, structure and support needed to scale with confidence."

In his new role, Williamson will oversee operational strategy, franchise support systems, training initiatives and performance optimization across the brand's expanding national footprint. He will work closely with franchise owners and the 1-800-Packouts' support team to streamline processes, strengthen accountability and reinforce the company's commitment to delivering best-in-class service for property owners, contractors and insurance partners alike.

"1-800-Packouts is known for its responsiveness, care and professionalism — qualities that matter most when homeowners are going through difficult moments," said Williamson. "My goal is to help our franchise owners build teams and systems that deliver that same level of excellence every time, in every market."

1-800-Packouts is part of the Five Star Franchising platform, one of the most recognized and fastest-growing home service franchising organizations in North America. Five Star Franchising has earned five placements on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America, most recently in 2025, and continues to receive statewide recognition with rankings on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and Utah Business Fast 50 lists.

To learn more about 1-800-Packouts, visit 1800packouts.com.

About 1-800-Packouts

1-800-Packouts, the leader in property contents restoration, delivers expert inventory management, packing, cleaning, and climate-controlled storage services for homes and businesses during stressful times. Trusted by property owners and the largest insurance carriers to secure and protect valuable possessions when disasters happen, 1-800-Packouts is expanding rapidly to meet the growing demand for contents restoration services across North America. For more information, visit 1800packouts.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, click here.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,600 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in the industry. The company has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America five times total, most recently in 2025. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in its home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

